Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 2:30 AM CDT Aug 15, 2026 Aug 15, 2026 Updated 22 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorms Bringing Strong Winds to Western Dawson CountyWhat’s Happening:A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 2:30 AM CDT for western Dawson County. Thunderstorms are moving northeast at 45 mph.Affected Areas:CozadGothenburgWillow IslandFarnamInterstate 80 between mile markers 209 and 226What to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 60 mphHail less than 0.75 inches in diameterImpacts: Potential damage to roofs, siding, and treesHazardous travel conditions along Interstate 80Safety Tips: People are also reading… Aristh Rodriguez-Linares found guilty of manslaughter Wednesday in Dawson County District Court Aristh Rodriguez-Linares takes the stand in state’s case against him Monday 'Took my breath away' — Elm Creek, nearby communities unite at vigil for 3 injured teens Defendant Rodriguez-Linares continues testimony Tuesday Greyson Bjorkman powers Carpet Land to winning start at World Series Opening statements, first witness testimony begins Rodriguez-Linares trial Locals ask what’s next for Tyson; Pepplitsch says the city is working on it Registration open for 5th Annual Nebraska Women Veterans Symposium in Kearney Wings and Wine fundraiser to benefit Blanche Senior Scholarship set for Aug. 20 After another defeat, Dodgers hope Skubal, Snell can snap team out of funk Court hears from 3 witnesses Friday morning in Rodriguez-Linares trial Nebraska, Creighton volleyball will be televised on Nebraska Public Media Bulldozers roll into national park to build Trump border wall Immigration agency to buy electric shock gloves Cozad's Landon Baker earns Good Life, Great Journey Scholarship through Nebraska Department of Transportation Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.Avoid driving on affected stretches of Interstate 80.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 2:30 AM CDT Severe Thunderstorms with Strong Winds Impacting Western Dawson County Until 2:30 AM CDT Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Brownell Talbot starts new school year with renovations to historic campus Omaha Police demonstrate low voltage shock gloves Omaha Police demonstrate low voltage shock gloves Omaha police provide update during "emergency situation" in North Omaha Omaha police provide update during "emergency situation" in North Omaha Counties with the most gun deaths Counties with the most gun deaths