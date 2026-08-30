Alert Special Weather Statement until SUN 2:30 AM CDT Aug 30, 2026 Aug 30, 2026 Updated 14 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds to Southwestern Nebraska OvernightWhat’s Happening:A line of strong thunderstorms is moving east at 45 mph across southwestern Nebraska. This event is expected to continue through 2:30 AM CDT.Affected Areas:Southwestern Greeley CountySouthern Valley CountyBuffalo CountySherman CountyNortheastern Dawson CountyHoward CountyNorthern Hall CountyWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mphStorms moving eastward at 45 mph Impacts:Potential for tree limbs to be knocked downUnsecured objects may be blown around People are also reading… 25-year-old Lexington man arrested for sexual assault Tyler Thorell scores 3 touchdowns in Lexington’s 23-21 win over Holdrege Emersyn Propp puts down 18 kills in Cozad's Hall of Fame Jamboree sweep of Brady Dan Osborn staffers infiltrated small Nebraska political party and tried to dissolve it If the Chicago Bears are going to Indiana, then go already Gothenburg volleyball wins in four over Cozad Thursday First annual Lipedema Run and Walk held at Cozad Wellness Center Gothenburg holds on to win football rivalry over Cozad FOOTBALL BRIEF: Lexington wins 100th series matchup over Holdrege, leads series 54-42 LVFD gains valuable training in Holdredge Gal and Goat to host inaugural Fall Garlic Fest; giving back to the community they love Lexington volleyball falls to Cambridge in Hall of Fame Jamboree Wiley Canyon Ultra race hosts inaugural event Aug. 29 starting at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park Lady Swedes softball drops season opener to McCook Western Nebraska Football Top 5s Safety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a sturdy buildingSecure loose objects to prevent them from being blown awayWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video How China could benefit from a divided Canada-U.S. trade relationship NASA launches new space telescope NASA launches new space telescope Canada unveils huge new Lake Ontario sign in snub to Trump Canada unveils huge new Lake Ontario sign in snub to Trump The 10 safest cities in the United States The 10 safest cities in the United States