Alert Special Weather Statement until WED 10:00 AM CDT Oct 21, 2026 Oct 21, 2026 Updated 22 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Patchy Dense Fog Affecting Morning Commute in South Central NebraskaWhat’s Happening:Patchy dense fog has developed over portions of south central Nebraska, with visibility dropping to a quarter mile or less in some areas. The fog is expected to dissipate by mid-morning.Affected Areas:South Central NebraskaWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile or less.Fog will begin to clear by 10 a.m.Impacts: Driving conditions may be hazardous due to reduced visibility.Travel times may be longer than usual.Safety Tips: People are also reading… Lexington City Council ratifies purchase of real estate from Tyson Foods Homecoming battle: Lexington pulls off 34-33 thriller over Beatrice Bringing pride back: Lexington boys tennis brings home Class B runner-up for first time in 23 years UNMC College of Nursing to sign MOUs on Oct. 20, creating nursing pathways for Kearney, Lexington students 'Out of rhythm': No. 1 Nebraska loses a set — but not its stride — in win over Purdue VOLLEYBALL: Gothenburg knocks off Minden in 5 sets, faces Ogallala in SWC championship Tuesday Lexington Regional Health Center leaders graduate from NHA Leadership Institute Emersyn Propp’s 13 kills leads Cozad to fifth in Southwest Conference tournament Sheltering Hands receives $20,000 grant to combat domestic violence Trump reinvokes antisemitic slur at Kansas rally McKewon: Nebraska’s ‘fatigue,’ Dylan Raiola’s dagger latest chapter in painful Husker decade VOLLEYBALL RECAP VOLLEYBALL: Mroczek leads Gothenburg in sweep of Lexington on senior night Lexington Regional Heatlh Center celebrates completion of labor and delivery renvoation Ogallala claims Southwest Conference title, takes down Gothenburg in four Allow extra time for your morning commute.Use low beam headlights and maintain a safe following distance.Avoid sudden stops and be prepared for quick changes in visibility.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Elon Musk says SpaceX-Tesla merger is 'a good idea' US envoy Steve Witkoff in Russia for talks with Putin to end Ukraine war US envoy Steve Witkoff in Russia for talks with Putin to end Ukraine war Trump's antisemitic comment, France comments and campaign stop today Trump's antisemitic comment, France comments and campaign stop today Japan launches ambitious mission to Mars' moons Japan launches ambitious mission to Mars' moons