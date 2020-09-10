 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Rivers reports 14 new COVID-19 cases between Buffalo and Dawson County on Wednesday, Sept. 9
0 comments
top story

Two Rivers reports 14 new COVID-19 cases between Buffalo and Dawson County on Wednesday, Sept. 9

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
COVID-19 Green
File photo

DAWSON COUNTY — The only new COVID-19 cases reported in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district on Wednesday, Sept. 9 was in Buffalo and Dawson County, 14 new cases were confirmed.

Cases confirmed on Wednesday, Sept. 9

  • Buffalo County – 11
  • Dawson County – 3

Case totals throughout the seven county Two Rivers region are as follows, Dawson, 1,037; Buffalo, 796; Kearney, 120; Phelps, 80; Gosper, 25; Franklin, 20 and Harlan, 8.

Two Rivers now reports 2,066 cases in their district, with 1,471 no longer symptomatic and 15 deaths.

Nebraska as a whole now records 36,917 total cases, 28,175 recoveries and 421 deaths.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics