Two Rivers reports 14 new COVID-19 cases between Buffalo and Dawson County on Wednesday, Sept. 9

DAWSON COUNTY — The only new COVID-19 cases reported in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district on Wednesday, Sept. 9 was in Buffalo and Dawson County, 14 new cases were confirmed.
Cases confirmed on Wednesday, Sept. 9
- Buffalo County – 11
- Dawson County – 3
Case totals throughout the seven county Two Rivers region are as follows, Dawson, 1,037; Buffalo, 796; Kearney, 120; Phelps, 80; Gosper, 25; Franklin, 20 and Harlan, 8.
Two Rivers now reports 2,066 cases in their district, with 1,471 no longer symptomatic and 15 deaths.
Nebraska as a whole now records 36,917 total cases, 28,175 recoveries and 421 deaths.
