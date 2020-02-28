LEXINGTON — The situation is getting more critical for rural hospitals, as last year saw the highest closure since 2010. The situation has Congress talking, with legislation in works trying to solve the crisis.
Lexington Regional Health Center CEO Leslie Marsh told the board of directors during her administrative report the rural health care situation is starting to gain attention.
In her recent visit to Washington D.C., Marsh said it was clear Congress was receptive to helping the situation, with representatives asking, “What do you need from us?” A question not often asked of rural health care providers, Marsh noted.
While there were no definitive promises, legislation like 340 B is garnering interest on Capitol Hill. Marsh said representatives are beginning to understand the challenges and pressures are significantly impacting access to care in rural regions.
The numbers don’t paint a bright picture, over 47 percent of rural hospitals are operating with negative margins, 40 percent of Nebraska rural hospitals are in this situation.
Since 2010, there have been 121 rural hospital closures across the nation and 453 are determined to be vulnerable to closure. In fact 216 are considered “most vulnerable and 237, “at risk.”
In Nebraska the number of vulnerable hospitals has climbed from one to nine percent, to 21-25 percent.
Marsh said there are 16 vulnerable hospitals, with one recent closure.
Closure of these hospitals can literally mean life or death for the people of the communities they serve.
Nationally, hospital-based obstetrician services, those related to pregnancy and child birth, are no longer offered at 155 rural hospitals creating what some have labeled, “OB deserts.”
OB deserts are expanding, 54 percent of rural counties are without hospital based obstetrics.
The symptom of this trend which is most disturbing is maternal mortality rates are on the rise. In 1991 there were 10.3 deaths per 100,000 births, in 2017 this has risen to 20.7 deaths, according to the Pew Research Center. Women living in rural areas are at even greater risk, in 2017 there were 29.4 deaths in rural areas compared to 18.2 deaths in urban areas, according to Pew.
Marsh said black, non-Hispanic women are three times as likely to die a pregnancy-related death, a situation that epidemiologists and policy makers are trying hard to understand.
LRHC board member Pam Trampe said she knew of a woman who lives in Ord but had no access to an obstetric services in the community and had to travel to Kearney for care, a distance of 70 miles and an hour drive one way.
The characteristics of their rural hospital closures have included the age of the building, percent change in revenue, percent of occupancy, percent of capital (money) efficiency, percent of outpatient revenue and state level expansion status, Marsh said.
Rural hospitals can show their own, “symptoms,” three years prior to a closure.
Marsh said typically with rural hospital closures in the first year the hospital is operating with a -4.4 percent margin with total revenue of 10.9 million, by the second year the margin has increased to -5.3 with a loss of revenue to 10.5 million.
The increase in the negative margin in the second year is usually the death knell for a hospital, Marsh said. By the third year the margin has increased to a -17 percent and revenue had dropped even further to 8.4 million, facilitating the closure of the facility.
The rural healthcare crisis has reached the attention of lawmakers and there is pending legislation designed to help stem the tide of these closures.
The Rural Hospital Closure Relief Act will reopen the Necessary Provider State Certification for struggling rural Prospective Payment System, PPS, hospitals and waives the 35 mile rule.
PPS is a method of reimbursement in which Medicare payment is made based on a predetermined, fixed amount. The 35 mile rule requires this amount of miles between critical access hospitals.
The Rural Physician Workforce Production Act would improve access to care in rural and underserved areas and help address the shortage of healthcare workers in these areas.
The Rural Moms Act would address the maternal care crisis.
There is discussion of adding a rural office in the Center for Disease Control which would focus on the widening gap between urban and rural areas.
Addressing why rural hospitals struggle, the issues are numerous.
Rural hospitals face a disproportionate impact from sequestration, which carves 2 percent off Medicare inpatient and outpatient revenue.
Additionally financial stressors including include bad debt cuts, along with payer pressures such as denials and reduction in payments, working with older, sicker, poorer and more vulnerable populations, provider shortages, capital needs and workforce challenges in data analytics, coders and case managers.
Losing a hospital can be devastating to the rural communities which access them, where the difference between access or no access can be detrimental to life itself for individuals, it can also impact the community itself.
Marsh said hospitals provide economic vitality, access to care which can enhance the quality of life, benefits to schools, industry and local governments and recruitment of professionals can help bolster the local industry.
While LRHC continues to win awards for their services and care, the specter of the rural health care crisis cannot be ignored; Marsh said Lexington needs high quality care. Community support for the hospital is critical to ensure the vitality of not only the individual citizen’s health, but the health and strength of the community as a whole.
