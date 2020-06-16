DARR — Lexington firefighters had to contend with wind gusts up to 15 mph while extinguishing a grass fire along I-80 near Darr.
On Tuesday, June 16, around 2:43 p.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to mile marker 228 along the westbound lane of I-80, west of the Darr exit, for a grass fire.
LVFD responded to the scene with two utility rings, one tanker and one pumper truck, as well as 12 firefighters, said Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein.
The flames were being fanned by a steady wind out of the south, with gusts reaching up to 15 mph.
The fire was spreading north into a corn field when the LVFD arrived on scene and began to suppress the fire. Hot spots popped up thanks to the wind gusts, but the fire was fully under control by 3 p.m.
Holbein said the fire could have been caused by a blown tire, a worker with the Nebraska Department of Transportation was cleaning up pieces of a tire from the roadway a quarter of mile up from the location of the fire.
The Nebraska State Patrol assisted on scene.
