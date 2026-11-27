Darren Samuelson Nov 27, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save August 11, 1962 - November 23, 2026kAm$6CG:46 2E `_ 2]>] |@?52J[ s64] f 2E (6DE>2C< tG2?86=:42= uC66 r9FC49[ CFC2= {@@>:D] ':D:E2E:@? :D a\d A]>] 72>:=J AC6D6?E aib_\c A]>][ $F?52J[ s64] e 2E }6=D@?\q2F6C uF?6C2= w@>6[ w@=5C686]k^Am Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video South 27th Street reopens Black Friday hype stems from a desire 'to be part of a collective event', expert says Black Friday hype stems from a desire 'to be part of a collective event', expert says Law Enforcement and city officials answer questions about Lauren Becker homicide Law Enforcement and city officials answer questions about Lauren Becker homicide Robert Patterson, CEO of Kids Can talks about Lauren Becker, who was killed yesterday Robert Patterson, CEO of Kids Can talks about Lauren Becker, who was killed yesterday