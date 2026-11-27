Top Story Spotlight Block says goodbye to Lexington hospital after 50 years of service Ashley Mohler Nov 27, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peggy Block has been part of the Lexington Regional Health Center family since it first opened its doors 50 years ago. After over 50 years in health care, Block is retiring.kAmq=@4< H2D C2:D65 :? t55JG:==6 367@C6 >@G:?8 E@ E96 s2CC 2C62[ H96C6 D96 92D 366? 7@C E96 =2DE d_ J62CD] x? `hfd[ D96 H2D :? ?665 @7 2 ;@3[ 2?5 2 7C:6?5 E@=5 96C {6I:?8E@? 9@DA:E2= H2D 9:C:?8 7@C E96 <:E496?]k^AmkAm“x <?6H E9:D 8:C= 2?5 D96 D2:5[ ‘H6 92G6 D@>6 @A6?:?8D :? E96 <:E496?[’ 2?5 x 8@ H6== x 42? 5@ 5:D96D] x 42? 4@@< 2 =:EE=6] %96J E@@< 2 492?46 @? >6 2?5 E96 5:6E:E:2? 9:C65 >6[ 2?5 96C6 x 2>[” q=@4< D2:5]k^Am kAmq=@4< H2D 2E E96 @=5 9@DA:E2= 7@C `` >@?E9D 2?5 E96? >@G65 E@ {6I:?8E@? #68:@?2= w62=E9 r6?E6C @?46 :E H2D 3F:=E] %96C6[ D96 H@C<65 96C H2J FA E@ 96C 4FCC6?E A@D:E:@?D @7 ?FCD:?8 25>:?:DEC2E:G6 2DD:DE2?E 2?5 @FEA2E:6?E 4=:?:4 D4965F=:?8 4@@C5:?2E@C]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington Police investigating Thanksgiving death Lexington man dies in single-vehicle crash late Sunday night; car engulfed in fire Spreading HOPE: Nonprofit Hope Esperanza expands to Lexington, new location to open Dec. 14 Woman, 22, fatally stabbed in Omaha early childhood education center parking lot How to watch Huskers play for Big Ten tourney title tonight vs. Wisconsin Nebraska widow’s big win against life insurer in legal limbo; she seeks state action Minutemen pull away to defeat Hi-Line 75-36 in the Hall of Fame jamboree Monday Funeral for father of Ben Sasse set for Monday Just: Coach's advice — and a Hollywood blockbuster — helped Nebraska break Boilermakers' grip Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Video: Matt Rhule's full press conference after Nebraska's win over Ohio State Lexington Regional Health Center's stuffie clinic helps children feel at ease at the doctor C-1 state football: Key plays, game balls from Boys Town's win over Adams Central Paul Hammel: Does a 'curse' dog Nebraska football? Lexington senior finishes first in Turkey Trot Peggy Block readies for retirement after over 50 years in healthcare service at Lexington Regional Health Center. Ashley Mohler kAmpD A2CE @7 96C 4FCC6?E A@D:E:@?[ q=@4< 96=AD C6AC6D6?E E96 ?FCD:?8 DE277[ 2DD:DED E96> H:E9 ?665D 2?5 92?5=6D A2JC@==]k^AmkAm“x 4964< A2JC@== 6G6CJ 52J E@ DE2J @? E@A @7 :E[” D96 D2:5]k^AmkAmq=@4< C6>:?:D465 23@FE 9@H A2JC@== 2?5 A2E:6?E 492CED FD65 E@ 36 92?5HC:EE6?] $96 D2:5 D96 H@F=5 92G6 E@ HC:E6 5@H? E96 A2E:6?E’D ?2>6 2?5 >65:42= C64@C5 ?F>36C @? 6G6CJ A:646 @7 A2A6CH@C<[ 3FE E649?@=@8J 92D 25G2?465 D@ E92E ?@H >@DE @7 E96 A2A6CH@C< :D 5@?6 5:8:E2==J]k^Am kAm$96 92D 2=D@ H:E?6DD65 25G2?46D :? >65:4:?6 2?5 42?46C 42C6[ H9:49 9:E 4=@D6 E@ 9@>6 7@C 96C 2D D96 H2D 5:28?@D65 H:E9 42?46C @? }@G] ab[ a_a`]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm“x’> 2 42?46C DFCG:G@C] $E:== 7:89E:?8 3FE 6G6? ;FDE E96 492?86D :? E92E AC@DA64E @7 :E E92E x’G6 D66?] *@F 4@F=5 E2=< E@ A6@A=6 H9@ H6C6 D:4< 2== E96 E:>6 2?5 E96J =@@<65 =:<6 E96J H6C6 @? E96:C 562E9 365[ 2?5 E96 DFCG:G@C C2E6 :D D@ >F49 36EE6C ?@H[” q=@4< D2:5]k^AmkAmp7E6C d_ J62CD 2?5 `` >@?E9D[ q=@4< :D DE6AA:?8 2H2J 7C@> E96 H@C<7@C46 E@ 7@4FD @? 96CD6=7] (96? 2D<65 H92E >256 96C 564:56 ?@H H2D E96 E:>6 7@C 96C E@ C6E:C6[ D96 D2:5 96C 42?46C A=2J65 2 A2CE :? :E]k^Am kAm“x’> 86EE:?8 FA E96C6 :? 286 2?5 H:E9 >J 42?46C :E’D E:>6 E@ E9:?< 23@FE >JD6=7] |J 8@2= H2D E@ >2<6 :E d_ J62CD 2?5 x 5:5 E92E 2?5 x DFCA2DD65 E92E ?@H] x’> ;FDE C625J E@ E2<6 42C6 @7 >JD6=7 2?5 E2<6 :E @?6 52J 2E 2 E:>6[” q=@4< D2:5]k^Am kAmq=@4< :D 9@A:?8 E@ DA6?5 96C C6E:C6>6?E 82C56?:?8[ 8@=7:?8[ DA6?5:?8 E:>6 H:E9 96C ?:646D 2?5 ?6A96HD 2?5 2EE6?5:?8 96C 8C62E\?:646D’ D49@@= 24E:G:E:6D]k^AmkAmr9:67 r@>>F?:42E:@?D ~77:46C qC6??2 q2CECF77 D2:5 q=@4< 92D 366? 2? :?G2=F23=6 C6D@FC46 7@C E96 9@DA:E2= 2?5 92D 96=A65 C6AC6D6?E E96 ?FCD:?8 DE277[ H9:49 :D E96 9@DA:E2=’D =2C86DE 56A2CE>6?E[ @? E96 t>A=@J66 uF? r@>>:EE66]k^Am kAm%96 4@>>:EE66 H2D DE2CE65 2AAC@I:>2E6=J ad J62CD 28@ 2?5 :D C6DA@?D:3=6 7@C 4C62E:?8 2 A@D:E:G6 6?G:C@?>6?E 7@C 6>A=@J66D 3J =6EE:?8 E96> <?@H E96J 2C6 2AAC64:2E65 H:E9 DA64:2= 6G6?ED] ~?6 DF49 6G6?E H2D 2? 2AA=6 ?249@ 32C E96J C646?E=J 96=5 2E E96 9@DA:E2= 7@C DE277]k^Am kAmq2CECF77 4@>>6?E65 E96J’G6 2=D@ 5@?6 32C364F6D :? E96 A2DE 2?5 2C6 C6DA@?D:3=6 7@C A=2??:?8 6>A=@J66 32?BF6ED]k^AmkAmq=@4< 92D 366? A2CE @7 E96 4@>>:EE66 D:?46 :E 3682?[ 2?5 q2CECF77 92D H@C<65 H:E9 96C 2?5 E96 4@>>:EE66 7@C 2AAC@I:>2E6=J ?:?6 J62CD]k^Am kAm“$96’D D@ H6== C6DA64E65] %@ >2?286 2== E96 ?FCD:?8 DE277 2?5 2== E96 C@=6 E92E D96 5@6D E2<6D 2 =@E] x E9:?< H6’G6 2== =62C?65 7C@> 96C =6256CD9:A 2?5 H92E D96’D 5@?6] x E9:?< :? 96C d_ J62CD D96 92D =67E E9:D A=246 D@ 8@@5] $96 92D >256 DF49 2 3:8 :>A24E @? :E E@@ E92E D96’D =62G:?8 :E :? 8C62E 92?5D] $96’D D6E 96C 56A2CE>6?E FA 7@C DF446DD[” q2CECF77 D2:5]k^Am kAmp C6E:C6>6?E A2CEJ H:== 36 7C@> dib_\g A]>] s64] `_ 2E |24’D rC66< (:?6CJ] %96 AF3=:4 :D :?G:E65 E@ 2EE6?5 E@ H:D9 q=@4< H6== H:E9 96C C6E:C6>6?E] q=@4<’D @77:4:2= =2DE 52J H:E9 {6I:?8E@? #68:@?2= w62=E9 r6?E6C H:== 36 s64] b`]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Ashley Mohler Reporter Author email Follow Ashley Mohler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington Police investigating Thanksgiving death Lexington police are investigating the death of a man at a home in the 600 block of South Madison Street on Thanksgiving. Lexington man dies in single-vehicle crash late Sunday night; car engulfed in fire Lexington Police are investigating the death of a man in car crash and subsequent car fire on Sunday, Nov. 22. Spreading HOPE: Nonprofit Hope Esperanza expands to Lexington, new location to open Dec. 14 A new nonprofit is coming to the Lexington community. Hope Esperanza, originally started in North Platte, is set to open Dec. 14, in Lexington. Woman, 22, fatally stabbed in Omaha early childhood education center parking lot The homicide at Kids Can Community Center, 4768 Q St., was reported to police around 9:15 a.m. Police said the scene is secure. Nebraska widow’s big win against life insurer in legal limbo; she seeks state action Twice she won trials against an insurance provider who denied a claim after her husband died of COVID-19. But Vaneza Ramos has yet to see any … Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video South 27th Street reopens Law Enforcement and city officials answer questions about Lauren Becker homicide Law Enforcement and city officials answer questions about Lauren Becker homicide Robert Patterson, CEO of Kids Can talks about Lauren Becker, who was killed yesterday Robert Patterson, CEO of Kids Can talks about Lauren Becker, who was killed yesterday Trump Admin Set To Unveil New Tariffs On 16 Global Economies Trump Admin Set To Unveil New Tariffs On 16 Global Economies