NEBRASKA — Fears over prison’s populations being infected with COVID-19 has advocacy groups calling for the early release of some inmates, Gov. Ricketts made it clear last week that was not going to happen.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, terms like, social distancing and flattening the curve have become household terms. People have been advised to stay home and if they do go out, to maintain a distance of six feet from each other.
In a prison confinement situation, these guidelines are not so easy to follow, and could be impossible in most situations.
According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, the daily population of all the state’s prisons was around 5,369.6 during the fiscal year of 2019.
The number of people incarcerated, coupled with the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state, has caused some advocacy groups to call for the early release of certain inmates to help mitigate the potential spread for the virus through the prison system.
“The Constitution requires jailers to take action to protect incarcerated Nebraskans from the COVID-19 virus. The Supreme Court has made it very clear, “American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska Legal Director Adam Sipple said. “It’s not a political choice or policy judgment, it’s the law, and it’s a moral obligation for Gov. Ricketts and Director Frakes to follow, not ignore.”
“No judge sentenced any of these folks to face a substantial risk of death from the virus. A targeted release beginning with the most vulnerable people in our jails and prisons is both feasible and legally required. Executive officials in other states have recognized that,” Simple said.
Governor Pete Ricketts, during one of his COVID-19 daily briefings, said the early release of inmates was not going to happen.
“No matter how often advocacy groups call for premature releases, we are not going to let inmates out of prison early in Nebraska,” according to a state press release following the briefing.
Ricketts said Nebraska already has a lower rate of incarceration than any surrounding state and the early release of inmates would not only be a public safety risk, but it would also compound the challenges of communities which are already fighting the pandemic, according to the state release.
“Many inmates will receive far better healthcare in prison than they would get if suddenly returned to the community,” Ricketts said.
“The push for early release of inmates is completely inconsistent with the primary goal of corrections: that people learn best not to engage in crime because they do not want to face the consequence of the crime, and the consequence of crime is incarceration,” said Mike Chipman, President of Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 88, who represents 1,100 frontline corrections personnel.
He continued, “The goal of reducing overcrowding in prisons is important, of course, but the way to reduce overcrowding in prisons is to build additional prison facilities to provide adequate space for those whose actions require them to be incarcerated. Nebraska does not have adequate prison space, and already has among the lowest incarceration rates in the nation. We need to build more prison capacity.”
“Public safety is the priority here, and the early release of inmates to the streets presents a direct threat to that public safety. Criminals need to understand that when a judge gives them a sentence, they are going to serve the full sentence given,” said Jim Maguire, Present of the State Fraternal Order of Police.
“Early release of inmates is just a band-aid on a more serious problem. It is well known that we don’t have enough prison capacity for the inmates we have, let alone any increase in crime that inevitably will occur. The answer to that problem is to bring Nebraska’s number of prison beds up to a level that is suited to the size of its population and crime,” Maguire said.
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) Director Scott Frakes joined the Governor during the briefing.
Frakes said the work of the correctional system cannot stop during the pandemic.
“We’re releasing individuals into society at a challenging time for them to find work,” said Frakes, “More than ever, we have to do all we can to equip them with the tools to be successful upon reentry.”
Frakes continued saying they put together a quarantine approach for those entering our system and they perform medical screening for all new arrivals, and we conduct health checks twice daily for 14 days prior to integrating newcomers into the general population.
The correctional facilities have over 200 health care staff and 130 mental health care staff working full time, as well as contractor service, said Frakes.
“We’ve done an excellent job keeping COVID-19 out of our prisons, and we’re not going to let up on our efforts,” Frakes said.
Locally, efforts have been made to prevent the spread of the virus into the Dawson County Jail.
Jail sentences for some individuals have been given a delayed start, in an effort to keep new people from bringing the virus from the outside.
