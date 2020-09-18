COVID-19 this week: Three more deaths in the Two Rivers district, more cases in rural counties

DAWSON COUNTY — This week across the Two Rivers Public Health Department district, there were three more deaths due to COVID-19 and rural counties reported a higher amount of cases on Wednesday.
Cases confirmed on Monday, Aug. 14
- Buffalo County – 12
- Dawson County – 5
- Phelps County – 2
- Harlan County – 1
Cases confirmed on Tuesday, Sept. 15
- Buffalo County – 6
- Dawson County – 3
- Gosper County – 1
Cases confirmed on Wednesday, Sept. 16
- Phelps County – 6
- Kearney County – 5
- Dawson County – 4
- Buffalo County – 4
- Harlan County – 4
Cases confirmed on Thursday, Sept. 17
- Buffalo County – 14
- Kearney County – 4
- Franklin County - 2
- Phelps County – 1
- Harlan County – 1
The deaths of three people due to COVID-19 were reported in the Two Rivers district this week, a Dawson County man in his 20s, Buffalo County man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s. There have now been 19 deaths in the district.
While virus cases recently have been reported heavily in the more populous counties of the district, on Wednesday this shifted to the three rural counties, Phelps, Kearney and Harlan.
Six cases reported in a day for Phelps County is the highest yet of the late summer and Kearney County hasn’t reported five cases in one day since Aug. 20.
According to Two Rivers, the risk dial has increased further into the elevated risk category.
Dawson County, in the last 14 days, reported 42 new cases of the virus, the total number has now reached 1,058. There have been 13 deaths in the county.
To the south, Gosper County has reported seven new cases in the last two weeks adding to a total which has increased to 31. There have been no deaths.
To the east, Buffalo County has the fourth highest amount of positive tests in the last 14 days, lagging only behind Lancaster, Douglas and Sarpy counties, which have much higher populations. The total has now swelled to 910. There have been six deaths in the county due to the virus.
Phelps County confirmed 22 new cases in the last two weeks, the total number of cases is nearing 100, with 99 now reported.
Kearney County reported 20 cases in the last 14 days, the cases have grown to 135total cases, there have been no deaths.
Total cases in the other Two Rivers district counties include, Franklin, 22; Harlan, 12.
The Two Rivers district now records 2,248 total cases, 1,632 of which are no longer symptomatic.
Lancaster County recorded the second highest number of recent cases in the state, 1,100. The county has chosen to keep several phase three restrictions in place, despite Governor Pete Ricketts moving the entire state into phase four on Monday. The county now has a total of 5,349 cases, there have been 23 deaths.
Douglas County still records the highest amount of total cases in the state, 14,751, in the last two weeks, 1,109 new cases were reported. There have been 175 deaths.
Nebraska is closing in on 40,000 total cases, with 34,921 being reported on Thursday. There have been 30,254 recoveries and now 442 deaths.
