COVID-19 this week: Three more deaths in the Two Rivers district, more cases in rural counties

Six cases reported in a day for Phelps County is the highest yet of the late summer and Kearney County hasn’t reported five cases in one day since Aug. 20.

According to Two Rivers, the risk dial has increased further into the elevated risk category.

Dawson County, in the last 14 days, reported 42 new cases of the virus, the total number has now reached 1,058. There have been 13 deaths in the county.

To the south, Gosper County has reported seven new cases in the last two weeks adding to a total which has increased to 31. There have been no deaths.

To the east, Buffalo County has the fourth highest amount of positive tests in the last 14 days, lagging only behind Lancaster, Douglas and Sarpy counties, which have much higher populations. The total has now swelled to 910. There have been six deaths in the county due to the virus.

Phelps County confirmed 22 new cases in the last two weeks, the total number of cases is nearing 100, with 99 now reported.

Kearney County reported 20 cases in the last 14 days, the cases have grown to 135total cases, there have been no deaths.

Total cases in the other Two Rivers district counties include, Franklin, 22; Harlan, 12.