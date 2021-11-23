Lexington Volunteer Fire Department holds 2021 annual awards banquet

LEXINGTON — If there was ever the perfect example of why firefighters have to be prepared for action, at all times, it was during the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department’s 2021 annual awards banquet, hosted on Friday, Nov. 19.

The firefighters, spouses, family and community residents were just sitting down to dinner, when at 7:26 p.m., a report of a structure fire was reported at Downey Drilling.

Without hesitating, half of the room took off immediately, with more members to follow. In all, 24 firefighters would be on scene for two hours handling the fire. When all was said and done, they returned to Kirks to finish the banquet after 9:30 p.m.

After they could finally settle in, the new recruits to the department were welcomed by Brad Worthing. They were Daniel Bowers, Caleb Schwarz and Kenny Schwarz.

The one year of service award was presented by Trever Miller to Dustin Davis, Janell Patton, Jacob Stallbaumer and Alejandra Trejo.

The three years of service award was presented by Assistant Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein to Kristin Byrne, Harrison “Bubba” Racek, Austin Roemmich and Stephan Tuma.

Firefighter Bob Martin presented the 45 years of service award to Gary Donnelson.