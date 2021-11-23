Lexington Volunteer Fire Department holds 2021 annual awards banquet

LEXINGTON — If there was ever the perfect example of why firefighters have to be prepared for action, at all times, it was during the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department’s 2021 annual awards banquet, hosted on Friday, Nov. 19.
The firefighters, spouses, family and community residents were just sitting down to dinner, when at 7:26 p.m., a report of a structure fire was reported at Downey Drilling.
Without hesitating, half of the room took off immediately, with more members to follow. In all, 24 firefighters would be on scene for two hours handling the fire. When all was said and done, they returned to Kirks to finish the banquet after 9:30 p.m.
After they could finally settle in, the new recruits to the department were welcomed by Brad Worthing. They were Daniel Bowers, Caleb Schwarz and Kenny Schwarz.
The one year of service award was presented by Trever Miller to Dustin Davis, Janell Patton, Jacob Stallbaumer and Alejandra Trejo.
The three years of service award was presented by Assistant Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein to Kristin Byrne, Harrison “Bubba” Racek, Austin Roemmich and Stephan Tuma.
Firefighter Bob Martin presented the 45 years of service award to Gary Donnelson.
Fire Chief Bo Berry presented the 2021 Firefighter of the Year Award to Michael Boling. Berry said Boling is an outstanding participant in the department by helping lead trainings, being a top call percentage maker and a top night call maker on top of that.
Boling is able to split his volunteer fire time between his work and family with success, Berry said.
A new award was presented this year by Rescue Chief Doug Glaze, the EMS Provider of the Year. For its first year, the award was presented to one year member, Janell Patton.
Berry said Patton came to the department already in pursuit of becoming an EMT and has since gotten her certification. He said she has helped with numerous EMS trainings and has brought many new ideas and “spunk” to the medical/rescue aspect of the department.
The LVFD 2022 Officers will be: Fire Chief Bo Berry; Assistant Fire Chief Dalhas Holbein; President Kent Jergensen; Vice President: Brad Worthing; Secretary: Kristin Byrne; Rescue Chief Doug Glaze and Assistant Rescue Chief Al Copper.