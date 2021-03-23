Lexington Vietnam Veterans parade to take place on Saturday, March 27

LEXINGTON – The weather is shaping up nicely for the first Vietnam Veteran Remembrance Day Parade this Saturday in Lexington.

“When we first announced the parade, I believe people were a little apprehensive, considering there was a foot of snow on the ground,” said Steve Zerr, on e of the committee members.” But we’ve had some nice weather, off and on, during the month of March and I believe we’re going to have a great turnout.

“I’ve fielded calls from all around central Nebraska of people wanting to get involved.”

The parade starts at 4 p.m. Saturday, with line up beginning at 3:30 p.m. near Pinnacle Bank on south Washington Street. A free will donation hamburger feed will be at the end of the parade route, in the YMCA parking lot on Washington Street.

“The hope is this can become an annual event for everyone, but especially our Vietnam Veterans,” said Zerr.

Other members of the committee include Charlie Nichols, Jared Woody and Jan Wiley.