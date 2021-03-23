 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lexington Vietnam Veterans parade to take place on Saturday, March 27
0 comments
top story

Lexington Vietnam Veterans parade to take place on Saturday, March 27

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Flag Bearer's parade

The parade will start at 4 p.m. on south Washington St., the parade route will go north up to the YMCA parking lot where there will be a free will donation hamburger feed.

 C-H photo • Dan Voris

LEXINGTON – The weather is shaping up nicely for the first Vietnam Veteran Remembrance Day Parade this Saturday in Lexington.

“When we first announced the parade, I believe people were a little apprehensive, considering there was a foot of snow on the ground,” said Steve Zerr, on e of the committee members.” But we’ve had some nice weather, off and on, during the month of March and I believe we’re going to have a great turnout.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“I’ve fielded calls from all around central Nebraska of people wanting to get involved.”

The parade starts at 4 p.m. Saturday, with line up beginning at 3:30 p.m. near Pinnacle Bank on south Washington Street. A free will donation hamburger feed will be at the end of the parade route, in the YMCA parking lot on Washington Street.

“The hope is this can become an annual event for everyone, but especially our Vietnam Veterans,” said Zerr.

Other members of the committee include Charlie Nichols, Jared Woody and Jan Wiley.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden swoops in to save the birds

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics