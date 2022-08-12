Lexington Veterans Pavilion project bid awarded, completion date is May 2023

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Veterans Pavilion project bid was awarded to Lacy Construction Company, of Grand Island and the target completion date is May 2023.

The Lexington city council awarded the bid to Lacy Construction at their meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said theirs was the low bid at $1,160,000.00, other bids had been received by Paulsen, Inc., of Cozad and Wayne Dowhower, of North Platte.

Pepplitsch told the council that Lacy Constriction did not have issues with the target deadline of May 1, 2023, the hope is to hold a grand opening for the new facility over Memorial Day weekend.

It was noted the low bid was slightly higher than the engineer’s estimate of $1.1 to $1.4 million. Pepplitsch noted due to inflation and supply chain issues, the overall cost of the project has risen since it was first designed.

The engineer, Wilkins Architecture Design Planning, LLC, stated in their recommendation, “Lacy Construction Company has successfully completed numerous projects over a number of years designed by Wilkins ADP.”

There was a $67,000.00 deduct in the bid that the city will likely take advantage of. Pepplitsch said Lacy Construction was also willing to help bring costs down while construction is ongoing.

Pepplitsch described things as a work in progress, but Lacy Construction was ready to get started so some work could be completed this fall.

When asked by council members, Pepplitsch said just under $900,000 had raised by local donations and there was $1.6 million in grants the city could secure.

The council then held a public hearing to consider the proposed R. Perry Construction redevelopment plan for a project in Redevelopment Area One.

The proposal is to construct an apartment complex consisting of three, 30 unit, apartment buildings on the six acre property to the west of the Bob’s True Value and north of Prospect Road.

There would be a total of 90 units, a clubhouse and pool facilities constructed in this first phase of the project, according to the redevelopment plan. Some of the units will include one, two or three bedroom apartments.

The total cost for the first phase of the project is $14,013,373.00 and Perry Construction is requesting $2,901,000.00 in tax increment financing (TIF) from the city.

Pepplitsch said the first phase will take around 18 months of construction, they will be responsible for adding the roadways while the city will assist with storm water drainage.

Representatives from R. Perry Construction had attended the CDA meeting on Monday, Aug. 8, where the CDA approved the resolution and passed it on to the city council to consider.

The city council approved the resolution; it will now pass to the CDA one final time for their approval of the contract and issuance of the TIF note.

The last item was a public hearing to consider a blight and substandard study for proposed Redevelopment Area Six.

Pepplitch said the study had been presented to the Planning Commission previously, where they sent back their approval.

The study overviews redevelopment area six in Lexington, roughly the area north of Highway 30, west to Airport Road, south of 13th St. and tracing west along Liberty Dr. and Erie St. It leaves out the Eagle Run Apartment area.

The report indicates that 41 of the existing structures in the area are over 40 years old, many being built prior to 1982. The water and sanitary sewer mains and lines are aging and constructed of outmoded material, many were put in place in the 1970s.

Pepplitsch said that part of the area in the redevelopment plan is not within the corporate limits of the city and will need to be added in the future.

The plats in the area are “archaic” Pepplitsch told the Planning Commission and much of the area is vacant and undeveloped, there are also storm and water drainage issues in the area. Any who recall the local flooding in July 2019 will remember the amount of standing water in this area.

Pepplitsch noted that due to changes made by the Nebraska Legislature, after the blight and substandard study, the general plan for the area will need to go through the same processing, being approved by both the city council and planning commission across multiple hearings.

The council formally approved the study.

During the roundtable discussion, Assistant City Manager Dennis Burnside said the equipment for the Oak Park Splash pad arrived and installation would begin shortly. He said if all goes well it could be open by next week.