The Nebraska Department of Education and the Nebraska International Language Association have awarded 101 Seals of Biliteracy to 98 Nebraska students this semester. It is the first time that a Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy is issued for Filipino and Korean.

The Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy is a collaboration between the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) and the Nebraska International Language Association honoring high school students who have achieved a high level of proficiency in English and at least one other language.

Students apply for the Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy after demonstrating proficiency based on the Nebraska World Language Standards structured around communication, cultures, connections, communities, and cognition within a language other than English.

2023 Spring Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy Recipients

Abellanedad Allen

Lexington High School

Spanish

Abigail Owens

Lexington High School

Spanish

Ashley Chiguil

Lexington High School

Spanish

Carlos Prado

Lexington High School

Spanish

Carlos Rodriguez-Perez

Lexington High School

Spanish

Cristela Goytia

Lexington High School

Spanish

Genesis Lam

Lexington High School

Spanish

Hailey Vigial

Lexington High School

Spanish

Jeonghun Jin

Lexington High School

Korean

Josue Lucas-Reynoso

Lexington High School

Spanish

Melanie Marte-Mendoza

Lexington High School

Spanish

Michelle Ruiz-Carcia

Lexington High School

Spanish

Michelle Rivas

Lexington High School

Spanish

Miranda Gomez

Lexington High School

Spanish

Yasmin Monroy

Lexington High School

Spanish

Community support is a crucial aspect of strengthening the foundation of World Language instruction. We are excited to announce new partnerships that will strengthen the Seal of Biliteracy program.

CLTA SIG K12 Classroom and Methodology is affiliated with the Chinese Language Teachers Association, USA (CLTA-US) and promotes the study of Chinese language and culture in an international context.

As an assessment platform, Extempore allows teachers to host practice and assessments for all languages, levels, modes, and skills. At the same time,

Extempore also functions as the official assessment platform for the Seal of Biliteracy exam for numerous less commonly taught languages in its home state of Minnesota.

As the exclusive provider of ACTFL language proficiency assessments, Language Test International (LTI) administers research-based, valid, and reliable assessments in over 120 languages that allow multilingual individuals to certify their language proficiency for a wide range of personal, academic, and professional uses or needs.

Nebraska Association for Translators & Interpreters (NATI), a 501(c)6 association, exists to inform, train, and assist those involved in the language industry. They are dedicated to educating, advocating, and associating for the good of the profession.

Phoenix Tree Publishing, the North America subsidiary of Beijing Language and Culture University Press (BLCUP), is a wholly owned subsidiary of BLCUP. Established in 2011 in Chicago, Phoenix Tree Publishing is the very first of its kind to take root outside of the Chinese-speaking world.

More information about the Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy can be found online at: www.education.ne.gov/worldlanguage/nebraska-seal-of-biliteracy.