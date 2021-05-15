Lexington’s Early Learning Academy hosts Trike-A-Thon, raises over $9,000 for St. Jude Hospital

LEXINGTON — The Early Learning Academy held a Trike-A-Thon on Thursday, May 6 to teach students about bike safety and raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Director Tracy Naylor said $9,692.89 was raised during the event.

She said the students learned bike safety rules and had a chance to put them into practice by riding their bikes and tricycles in front of the Dawson County Opportunity Center.

The format of the event was changed up this year and the event was held during the school day, Naylor said, in the past it was an evening event at the Dawson County Fairgrounds, but not all the children got to participate.

This year, every one of the ELA students got a chance to ride around on the track fashioned for them.

Lack of training is the most frequent contributing cause of bicycle and tricycle accidents. The “Trike-A-Thon,” teaches riding safety tips using coloring sheets, stories and riding activities. Parents supported the program by collecting tax-deductible donations to sponsor their child.