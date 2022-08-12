Lexington Public Schools gets back in session for fall, open houses held

LEXINGTON — School is officially back in session in Lexington as students return to their old stomping grounds or new buildings. Lexington Public Schools held open houses at all of their sites to help new and older students alike.

The open houses for all grades were held on Aug. 10, the day before the first day of school started for some students.

Students and their parents had the chance to tour the buildings and meet with the teachers they would be learning under during the year. For some students, they knew the halls like the back of their hand but for newcomers, it was an opportunity to get familiar with their new surroundings.

The following day, Aug. 11 was the first day of school for preschool, first, third, fifth, seventh, eighth, freshman and seniors. The next day, kindergarten, second, fourth, sixth, sophomores and juniors attended their first day.

The freshman reported to the high school before the seniors to participate in orientation and to learn about high school life and the variety of activities that are offered at LHS.

Throughout the morning, students participated in an abbreviate school day that allowed them to get acclimated to high school expectations; meet all of their instructors, receive a course syllabus for each class and be given directions to each of their classrooms.

The LHS seniors arrived later in the afternoon.

“On behalf of the staff at Lexington High School I am happy to welcome you to the 2022-23 school year,” LHS Principal Audrey Downey said.

“We are looking forward to a productive partnership with you to ensure that all students can achieve their greatest potential. Our job at Lexington High School is to educate, elevate and to graduate students. We recognize that in order to be successful in school, our students need support from both the home and school,” Downey said.

The total enrollment in Lexington Public Schools this 2022 fall semester is around 3,229. Superintendent John Hakonson said for the first couple of weeks the enrollment numbers can be rather fluid.

Currently there are 308 students enrolled at the Early Learning Academy; 369 at Morton Elementary; 319 at Pershing Elementary; Sandoz Elementary, 319; Pershing Elementary 314; Bryan Elementary, 383; Lexington Middle School 704 and Lexington High School, 932.

There were also 35 new teachers welcomed to the LPS district staff this year.