Lexington Public Library to host program about Andean folk music and cultures of South America

LEXINGTON — Speaker Oscar Rios Pohirieth will present a program ‘Andean Folk Music and Cultures of South America’ on Sunday, Oct.24 at 2 p.m. at the Lexington public Library

This presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and the Lexington Community Foundation as part of the HN Speakers Bureau.

Experience the Andean cultures of Ecuador, Bolivia, Peru and Chile through an acoustic journey and storytelling. The founder and director of the award-winning Lincoln-based Andean musical group Kusi Taki (Quechua for Enchanting Music) will play traditional South American instruments including the Quena (flute), Zampoñas (panpipes), Charango (ten-stringed small guitar) and Bombo (goatskin drum) and sing in Spanish and Quechua to bring alive the cultures and history of the indigenous peoples of the Andes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

‘Andean folk Music’ is one of approximately 300 programs offered through the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. The more than 165 available speakers include acclaimed scholars, writers, musicians, storytellers and folklorists on topics ranging from pioneer heritage to ethics and law to international and multicultural issues, making it the largest humanities speakers bureau in the nation.