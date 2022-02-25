Lexington police officers, sheriff’s deputy, firefighter honored for their effort to rescue woman from burning house

LEXINGTON — Three Lexington police officers, a Dawson County Sheriff’s deputy and a Lexington firefighter were all honored for their effort to rescue an elderly woman from a burning home in January.

Deputy Chad Byrne, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office; Investigator Michael Baker, Officer Luke Pinkelman, Officer Kareem McDougall, Lexington Police Department; and Michael Boling, EMT, Lexington Volunteer Fire Department, were all honored for their efforts the morning of Jan. 6, 2021.

At 11:56 a.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Oregon Trail in southwest Lexington for the report of smoke coming from a home.

The law enforcement officers arrived on scene and actively searched the perimeter of the residents, looking for individuals inside the residence.

Around the backside of the house, Deputy Byrne called out that he could see feet near the back patio door. Officer Pinkelman used his police baton to break out the patio door glass.

Byrne was able to get inside the threshold of the door and grabbed the elderly woman’s ankles and dragged her outward toward the other officers, where they all lifted the woman out of the doorway and onto the ground. The woman was carried by the group around the house and to the opposite side walk.

Investigator Baker and firefighter Boling then initiated CPR when the woman had stopped breathing. Priority Medical Transport then took the woman to Lexington Regional Health Center. The woman later died due to her injuries.

“I feel they did everything in their power to rescue the woman,” Lexington Police Chief Tracy Wolf wrote.

All four men were recognized with certificates from the Emergency Health Systems, part of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, for their efforts to save the woman. They also received pins in the shape of Nebraska with “Code Save” written on them.

The certificate and pins were presented to the men at the Lexington Fire Hall on Friday, Feb. 25.