Lexington kicks off December with several Christmas events

LEXINGTON — As the calendar turns over to December, Lexington has a host of Christmas related events set throughout the month.

One of the first events is the Light up Lex - Lighted Christmas Parade, hosted by the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

Executive Director Heather Heinamann said so far there are 27 entries in the parade, with several more coming in. She said people have been expressing their excitement for the event, as it did not occur in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

The staging area for the parade is the First United Methodist Church parking lot on 9th and Grant St.. Participants are asked to be lined up by 5 p.m. for judging by members of the Pinnacle Agency.

Heinamann said prizes will be awarded for the brightest, best spirit and most original.

Those taking part in the parade are asked not to include Santa on their float, as the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department has the distinction of bringing ol’ Saint Nick into town. The parade will proceed down Washington St., ending at the parking lot by Pinnacle Bank.

In case of inclement weather or snow, the alternate date for the event is Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m.