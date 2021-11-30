Lexington kicks off December with several Christmas events

LEXINGTON — As the calendar turns over to December, Lexington has a host of Christmas related events set throughout the month.
One of the first events is the Light up Lex - Lighted Christmas Parade, hosted by the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m.
Executive Director Heather Heinamann said so far there are 27 entries in the parade, with several more coming in. She said people have been expressing their excitement for the event, as it did not occur in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
The staging area for the parade is the First United Methodist Church parking lot on 9th and Grant St.. Participants are asked to be lined up by 5 p.m. for judging by members of the Pinnacle Agency.
Heinamann said prizes will be awarded for the brightest, best spirit and most original.
Those taking part in the parade are asked not to include Santa on their float, as the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department has the distinction of bringing ol’ Saint Nick into town. The parade will proceed down Washington St., ending at the parking lot by Pinnacle Bank.
In case of inclement weather or snow, the alternate date for the event is Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m.
Immediately following the parade, a pancake feed and silent auction will be hosted at the First United Methodist Church in Fellowship Hall. The public is encouraged to come to the church to warm up with hot chocolate and coffee.
There will also be a meal of pancakes and sausage prepared by the United Methodist Men and a silent auction with several items available.
There will be a free-will offering for the meal and the silent auction purchases will go toward supporting Shining Star Preschool.
Later in the month, the First United Methodist Church is hosting a Live Nativity scene on Wednesday, Dec. 10 and Thursday, Dec. 11 in the church parking lot from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The public can experience the Christmas story with live animals.
Those attending are asked to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the local food bank. The event is sponsored by the FUMC and the Faith Friends church group.
Returning this year, after a 2020 hiatus, children will be able to visit with Santa Claus at the Santa House in the Pinnacle Bank parking lot in downtown Lexington.
The events will be on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. There will also be fire truck rides offered by the LVFD, it will be free for all ages.
“The Orthman Community YMCA in Lexington (1207 N. Grant) will host free holiday hayrack rides on Friday, Dec. 17, from 7-9 p.m. Families will enjoy hot cocoa and cookies while taking a ride on a hayrack pulled by Bobbie Jo Messersmith’s team of horses. The event will start and end at the YMCA and is the YMCA’s Christmas gift to the community,” according to a press release from the YMCA of the Prairie.
“Orthman YMCA staff members will also be spreading Christmas cheer by volunteering for the Operation Santa mission to distribute toys and gifts to needy children in the community. YMCA staff will also provide free cider and coffee during community firetruck rides with Santa and will have a float in the Christmas parade on Dec. 5,” according to the YMCA.
The Dawson County Historical Museum will once again offer Christmas tree viewings at night in the museum from Saturday Dec. 18 to Thursday, Dec. 23 from 6-9 p.m.
The theme for the 2021 Christmas season is “Decades of Trees.” The businesses and individuals taking part will choose a decade between 1860 and 2020 and decorate accordingly.
The City of Lexington has been decorating a Trail of Lights at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park. It will be open from Dec. 2 to Dec. 29 from dusk until 9:30 p.m.
Some of the attractions in the park will include a lighted entrance to the park with a welcome sign and a list of sponsors, snowflake and snowmen decorative lights, a hay bale Christmas tree, a Christmas tree farm, tire wreaths, lighted steam locomotive at the Dawson County Historical Museum, a Christmas truck and tree, lighted spheres and ornament balls, a flag pole Christmas tree, a lighted gazebo, lighted bikes, etc.
Around 100 trees will be lit inside the park and around the trail. The trail will have themes and features around the park for people to walk around and enjoy.
On Saturday Dec. 18, the museum will be partnering with the City of Lexington for a “Celebration of Lights.”
This will take place from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. There will be hot chocolate provided by Plum Creek Market Place, Santa Claus will be on hand, along with Christmas Caroling and the FUMC will be providing their live nativity scene once again.