LEXINGTON — The Lexington Heartland Chevrolet juniors hosted a doubleheader against Scottsbluff on Sunday, June 18 at the Lexington Optimist Complex.

In the first game, Lexington struggled to get across home plate.

Scottsbluff scored one run in the first inning, five in the second, two in the third and fourth and three in the fifth.

Lexington lost zero to 13.

On the mound for Lexington was Ryder Wind with one strikeout, three walks, eight runs allowed and nine hits allowed. Henry Velasquez had four walks, two runs allowed and two hits allowed. Criox Leibert had one strikeout, two walks, three runs allowed and two hits allowed.

Batting for Lexington was Wind with two at bats and one walk. Mitch McFadden had three at bats and three hits. Leibert had three at bats and two hits. Daylen Naylor had two at bats, one hit and one walk. Greysen McFarland had two at bats and one hit. Avery Lul had two at bats and one hit.

In game two of the evening, Lexington struggled in the first two innings.

Scottsbluff scored five runs in the first and second inning to take a 10 to one lead.

Lexington scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning after Scottsbluff added two more runs in the top of the inning.

The fourth inning was left scoreless by both teams.

Going into the top of the fifth inning, Lexington was down four to 12. Scottsbluff went on to score two final runs in the top of the inning.

Lexington lost four to 14.

Pitching for Lexington was Lul with one strikeout, two walks, nine runs allowed and six hits allowed. Leibert had one strikeout, one walk, five runs allowed and nine hits allowed.

Swinging for Lexington was Lul with two at bats and one run scored. Naylor had one at bat, one run scored, one hit and one walk. Leibert had two at bats, one walk and one RBI. McFarland had one at bat, one run scored and two walks. Wind had two at bats, one hit and two RBIs. McFadden had three at bats, one run scored and one hit.

Lexington was on the road to swing off against North Platte on Monday, June 19.

North Platte took a huge lead with eight runs scored in the first inning to leave Lexington in the dust. In the top of the inning, Lexington scored the sole two runs.

It was a short game that ended in three innings after North Platte had ran in nine scores in the bottom of the third.

The Heartland Chevrolet juniors lost two to 17.

Scoring for Lexington was McFadden and Leibert with one run each. McFarland had two RBIs and two hits on two at bats.

McFadden had one strikeout on the mound with five walks, eight runs allowed and five hits allowed. Chayden Hoffmaster had three walks, eight runs allowed and one hit allowed. Mario Lam had one walk and one run allowed.

The Lexington Pinnacle Bank seniors swung off against North Platte.

North Platte won 10 to two.

Batting for Lexington was Dru Truax with three at bats, one run scored and two hits. Jase Carpenter had two at bats, two hits and one RBI. Levi Converse had two at bats and one hit.

On the mound for Lexington was Jackson Konrad with two strikeouts, four walks, nine runs allowed and seven hits allowed. Greysen Strauss had two strikeouts, one run allowed and one hit allowed.

Lexington faces off against Imperial in Lexington on Wednesday, June 21 with juniors starting at 5:30 p.m.