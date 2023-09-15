LEXINGTON — It was a rainy morning on Friday, Sept. 15, as Lexington High School hosted a college fair.

Lexington invited schools from Eustis-Farnam, Cozad, Overton, S-E-M and Gothenburg to attend. Students visited with college and military representatives at booths in the gym.

Lexington High School counselor Michele McKeone said, “The colleges and the military reach out and get all the colleges here. There are school fairs throughout the state. We were lucky enough to be a site. I reach out to the area high schools to invite them.”

This college fair was different from those in previous years as students had to set up their own barcode that would be scanned at any booth they gathered information from.

“With the barcodes and information, we can see what colleges the students scanned into so when we visit with them again we can talk to them about what programs at that college they were interested in and they have to offer for their future,” McKeone said.

Colleges that had booths included Central Community College, College of Hair Design, Concordia University, Doane University, Nebraska Methodist College, North Central Kansas Technical College, University of Nebraska at Kearney, Lincoln and Omaha, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, UNMC College of Nursing and Wayne State College.

“I have been very impressed with the students here,” UNMC College of Nursing representative Sarah Jones said. “They know a lot about opportunities.

“Some of the Allied Health programs require a bachelor’s degree first and our traditional program; they just need to complete prerequisites. So they need to pick a school. Well, at college fairs there are all these wonderful people to go talk to. We just explain what is required and advice on what to do when you’re still in high school.”

Military recruiters that were present were the Air Force 343rd Recruiting Squadron, Army ROTC, Nebraska Air National Guard, Nebraska Army National Guard and the Wyoming Air National Guard.

“This is a really good first step with students that are planning on going to college. For us, we have a thing called Jumpstart to College where our seniors start applying to college,” McKeone said.

Lexington High School sets aside a whole week in October called “Jumpstart to College” to help their seniors apply to colleges.

In November, Lexington High School has a program called “LHYOU” when every student in the building does something college related.

During LHYOU, the Lexington seniors start working on their scholarship applications.

“Every month we have something going on because with this many kids it is a huge process,” McKeone said.

The 2024 Lexington High School senior class has set a new Minutemen record with a class of 248.