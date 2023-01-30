 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lexington GGC annual cake decorating day

The Lexington Grand Generation Center’s annual cake decorating day will be Monday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m.

Cakes will be baked and ready for attendees to frost; they will have their choice of white or chocolate and round, square or heart shaped, as well as one or two layers.

White, red, green and yellow frosting will be available for use. Attendees can bring anything else they think they will need for their cake. The GGC asks that decorators don’t use anything that needs to be refrigerated.

Teams can be one or two people from any group, business or organization, they can decorate using the Valentine Day theme or come up with their own idea.

Cakes will be on display and up for silent auction from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Proceeds from the silent auction will go to support the GGC.

The GGC is located at 407 E. 6th St., any questions call 308-324-2490 or 308-324-6589.

