Lexington community kicks off the holiday season with Lighted Christmas Parade

LEXINGTON — After a one year hiatus off, the Lighted Christmas Parade returned to the streets of downtown Lexington on Sunday, Dec. 5 in front of a crowd who was clearly happy to see the return of the parade.
Washington St. was crowded by families and children so they could catch a glimpse of the lights and floats. The ever present Nebraska wind provided a brisk and cold evening, but Edgewater Insurance held to stave off the chill by providing free hot chocolate to the parade attendees.
In total there were 35 different participants in the parade, ranging from businesses, churches and community groups, according to Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heather Heinmann.
“We had an amazing turn out for the Christmas Parade this year! There were so many great floats and lots of people from the community out to support and celebrate the holiday season,” Heinmann said.
The Lexington Police Department led the way for the parade and blocked off streets to ensure safety.
The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department finished the parade with several of their rigs, included one from the 1940s which carried Ol’ Saint Nick into town, a tradition they perform every year.
“A special thanks to all who participated, the parade would not be possible without them. It made me tear up to see so many people,” Heinmann said, “The smiling faces of the children waiting to see Santa, hearing the music and Christmas cheer spread throughout our community is what is rewarding to me.”
For the second time following the parade, a pancake feed and silent auction was held at the First United Methodist Church, the staging area for the parade, following the event. A meal of pancakes and sausage was prepared by the United Methodist Men.
The free-will offering for the meal and the silent auction purchases benefited Shining Star Preschool, once again.
“We are always thankful for the support we receive for Shining Star Preschool. It was so good to see the fellowship hall and gym filled with people from our community enjoying a warm meal and fellowship. I am so glad Sarah (Neben) had this vision in 2019 to offer a place to go following the parade,” said Shining Star Preschool Director Christy Treffer.
“I couldn’t have done it without the help of all the silent auction donors, bidders and the generous support from the Methodist Men’s group from church who provided the pancakes, sausage and hot chocolate,” Treffer said.
“I’m hoping this will now become an annual event for us,” said Treffer.