Lexington community kicks off the holiday season with Lighted Christmas Parade

LEXINGTON — After a one year hiatus off, the Lighted Christmas Parade returned to the streets of downtown Lexington on Sunday, Dec. 5 in front of a crowd who was clearly happy to see the return of the parade.

Washington St. was crowded by families and children so they could catch a glimpse of the lights and floats. The ever present Nebraska wind provided a brisk and cold evening, but Edgewater Insurance held to stave off the chill by providing free hot chocolate to the parade attendees.

In total there were 35 different participants in the parade, ranging from businesses, churches and community groups, according to Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heather Heinmann.

“We had an amazing turn out for the Christmas Parade this year! There were so many great floats and lots of people from the community out to support and celebrate the holiday season,” Heinmann said.

The Lexington Police Department led the way for the parade and blocked off streets to ensure safety.

The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department finished the parade with several of their rigs, included one from the 1940s which carried Ol’ Saint Nick into town, a tradition they perform every year.