Lexington Community Foundation Hosts RECORD-BREAKING 10th ANNUAL GIVE BIG EVENT

Lexington- Generosity was on full display for the biggest Give Big

Lexington ever. On Thursday, November 12th Lexington Community Foundation hosted its 10th

annual day of giving, Give Big Lexington. This year the event was expanded to include area

foundations of Elwood, Cozad, and Overton. In all, there were 135 causes, of which 86 were

participating in Give Big Lexington.

While the Lexington Community Foundation is preparing finalized totals, preliminary results

indicate that $602,400 in donations was received for all causes including those of our partnering

campaigns. A total, with match funds and prize money of $53,100, of $655,500 will be distributed

to the area causes.

Through Give BIG, individuals, businesses, and organizations come together to invest in

advancing the missions of our local nonprofits, expanding the impact of programs; and moving

our projects forward to completion. The results illustrate the phenomenal display of community

generosity in this area of the State.