Lexington Community Development Agency gives final approval for Levander’s Body Shop project

Per the contract, Levander anticipates $500,000 for construction and installation costs related to the project and around $95,000 are eligible for tax increment financing. The projected annual tax shift related to this project is $8,929, according to the redevelopment plan.

The CDA approved the contract and the issuance of the TIF note to Levander.

The proposed redevelopment plan with the City of Lexington and

Lacy Construction was also considered.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said plan is to convey empty lots the city owns and is planning to use for housing development to the CDA so Lacey Construction can build up to 40 new housing units. The city council recently approved conveying the lots.

The homes will be in the workforce housing type, were improvements will be at least $225,000.00 but not exceeding $275,000.00. They will be built in a ranch style, at first starting out with crawl spaces, and then possibly basements, once Lacy Construction gets a better feel for the market in the area.

The lots being conveyed to the CDA are in the Northwest Third Addition, Northwest Sixth Addition, Northwest Fourth Addition, Paulsen’s First Addition, Parkview Addition and the new plat of the O’Donnell Fourth Addition.