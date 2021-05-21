Lexington Community Development Agency gives final approval for Levander’s Body Shop project

LEXINGTON — The Levander’s Body shop redevelopment project has been granted final approval by the Lexington Community Development Agency during their meeting Monday, May 17.
Levander’s Body Shop plans to expand to Lexington, the location of the new building will be east of Dollar Tree and south of where the new ServiceMaster location will be built.
City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said there was a slight change in the construction schedule. Work won’t begin on the project until October, so the final completion date is now set for 2022.
Levander’s is an auto store that was founded in 1997 in Grand Island and now has locations in Hastings, York, Kearney, St. Paul, North Platte and Omaha, according to their website.
Brian Levander, the owner and redeveloper, was present at the meeting and said Lexington is the ninth community they are planning to expand into. He said his company sees the growth potential in Lexington and would enjoy being a part of the community.
He noted the location in Lexington will be identical to their location in Kearney on Avenue N.
Levander’s Body Shop was recently voted the best body shop in the 2021 Best of Kearney contest, hosted by the Kearney Hub.
The plan is for Levander’s to build a 6,300 square foot building for automotive body work with public parking, screened storage and landscaping. There will be five full time positions created by the project.
Per the contract, Levander anticipates $500,000 for construction and installation costs related to the project and around $95,000 are eligible for tax increment financing. The projected annual tax shift related to this project is $8,929, according to the redevelopment plan.
The CDA approved the contract and the issuance of the TIF note to Levander.
The proposed redevelopment plan with the City of Lexington and
Lacy Construction was also considered.
City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said plan is to convey empty lots the city owns and is planning to use for housing development to the CDA so Lacey Construction can build up to 40 new housing units. The city council recently approved conveying the lots.
The homes will be in the workforce housing type, were improvements will be at least $225,000.00 but not exceeding $275,000.00. They will be built in a ranch style, at first starting out with crawl spaces, and then possibly basements, once Lacy Construction gets a better feel for the market in the area.
The lots being conveyed to the CDA are in the Northwest Third Addition, Northwest Sixth Addition, Northwest Fourth Addition, Paulsen’s First Addition, Parkview Addition and the new plat of the O’Donnell Fourth Addition.
Pepplitsch said it will be beneficial for the area to add additional housing units. According to the Multiple Listing Service, there were only five active homes for sale in Lexington as of Tuesday afternoon.
The CDA approved the development agreement with Lacy Construction.
During the roundtable discussion Pepplitsch mentioned the ongoing landscaping work at the lot on the corner of Plum Creek Parkway and Cattlemans Drive.
While he didn’t go into much detail about the work but called it a, “straightforward project.” He said the CDA will likely see a draft development contract during the July meeting, the project would be requesting TIF assistance.
He said the lot would need utilities extended and the six acre tract would need to be subdivided.