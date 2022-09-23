Lexington Community Development Agency approves development agreement with Baldonado Rentals

LEXINGTON — A development agreement for the construction of single family homes with Jim and Sharri Baldonado Rentals, LLC, was approved by the Lexington Community Development Agency during their Monday, Sept. 19 meeting.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch presented the proposed agreement to the CDA and said Baldonado Rentals was interested in working with a developer to build homes on Revere Circle, recently platted in northwest Lexington.

Pepplitsch said a pool of lots in Revere Cr. was provided to Baldonado Rentals for them to build speculative houses on, he said they agreement states the lots will be sold for $5,000 each and the homes need to be constructed within 24 months.

The pool includes Lots 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, and 13, all in the Northwest Eighth Addition.

When asked by the CDA, Pepplitsch said Lacy Construction has already spoken for some of the lots, not all of the lots are being sold at once, allowing for other developers to purchase their own, if they choose to build.

The development agreement was approved by the CDA.

The CDA also considered restrictive covenants for the Northwest Fifth Addition, Northwest Eighth Addition and the Northwest Ninth Addition.

Pepplitsch said these include, in part, the Revere and Prescott Circle drives that were recently established.

The covenants include build time, types of exterior finishing allowed, landscaping, kennels, antennas, temporary structures, signs, types of structures, dwelling size, recreational vehicles, etc. The CDA approved the covenants.

The last agenda item was a redevelopment plan for Redevelopment Area Six in Lexington.

The redevelopment area is roughly the area north of Highway 30, west to Airport Road, south of 13th St. and tracing west along Liberty Dr. and Erie St. It leaves out the Eagle Run Apartment area.

“The Redevelopment Area, located north of Highway 30, equals an estimated 76.2 acres and contains a single-family, commercial and public properties as well as undeveloped tracts of land. Approximately 56.6 acres or 74 percent of the Area is outside the Corporate Limits of Lexington, approximately 15.3 acres or 20.1 percent of the Area consists of public properties,” according to the plan.

Pepplitsch said the CDA had previously seen and approved the blight and substandard study of the area. Due to changes by the state legislature, the CDA has to go through a separate process for the development plan.

Like the blight study, it will have to be approved by the CDA, go to the Planning Commission for their recommendation, going to the city council for their decision, before returning to the CDA a final time for their approval.

The general plan for the area is to increase access, particularly to Highway 30, add more senior housing, clean up substandard areas and develop areas for future projects.

“It needs intervention for the long run,” Pepplitsch told the CDA, he added the plans give the city a place to start for redevelopment. The plan for area six was approved.

During the roundtable discussion, Pepplitsch answered several questions from CDA members.

He said there are evaluations ongoing to build more homes on The Row, the Prairie Fire developer has said in update calls with the city that the project is continuing with no issues and discussions with a developer about modular homes on N. Fillmore ended after the cost proved prohibitive.