Lexington Clipper-Herald Top 10 stories from 2021

Wymore wrote that Ventura, to the district’s knowledge, is not familiar with the Cozad school district in anyway and he has never visited or reached out to discuss his concerns, “prior to making his own determination about our intentions and sharing it widely, and this is why respect and discourse, and not assumptions, are so critical at this time in our country.”

“The Cozad School District is proud of our student body, and in particular is proud of the FFA’s decision to support the children of fallen veterans. Wearing red, white and blue is an entirely appropriate way to honor fallen veterans and to raise funds to support scholarships for their families,” Wymore wrote.

Ventura was reached out to for comment, but did not respond by press time.

In response to the situation, several Cozad residents parked their vehicles outside the high school on Monday morning, with many of them sporting the Stars and Stripes, other vehicles carried signs stating, “Cozad Cares.”

In the end, the Cozad FFA raised around $2,000 for Folds of Honor.

