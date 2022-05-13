Lexington city council approves installing stop signs on access drive to Lexington Veterans Pavilion

LEXINGTON — The area around the planned Lexington Veterans Pavilion is shaping up and the city council approved the placement of stop signs on the access drive to its location in Kirkpatrick Memorial Park.

The location of the stop signs include the intersection at the west exit of an access drive from Kirkpatrick Memorial Park to Monroe Street, to stop west bound traffic on the access drive from Kirkpatrick Memorial Park entering Monroe St.

Also, the intersection of the south exit of an access drive from Kirkpatrick Memorial Park to 7th

Street, to stop south bound traffic on the access drive from Kirkpatrick Memorial Park entering 7th St.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch mentioned the access drives don’t have names yet and Mayor John Fagot said the inception of the Lexington Veterans Pavilion started as a request to name streets in the community after Lexington soldiers killed during the Vietnam War.

Fagot said to be true to that purpose the access drives should be named Barron and Hatfield.

Gary C. Hatfield specialist fourth class in the U. S. Army, the youth was the first Dawson County man to die in Vietnam as well as the first from Lexington.

Specialist Hatfield was killed while on combat patrol, Monday, March 20, 1967.

Hatfield had enlisted in November 1964, was with Company A. Second Battalion, 12th Cavalry Division, Airmobile. He was assigned to guard duty in defense of National Routh 19 between Ah Khe and Pleiku and on to the Cambodian border.

Florentino Barron was in Company B, Second Battalion, 502 Infantry of 101st Airborne Division. He had enlisted in December, 1965, took his basic at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and then became a paratrooper and trained at Fort Benning, Ga.

Barron, who had been in Vietnam since July of 1966, died at 5:30 on May 18, 1967 at Quang Ngai.

Barron became the third Dawson County man to die in Vietnam within three months’ time—all from the Lexington-Cozad vicinity. Their deaths occurred about one month apart, Sp-4 Gary Hatfield of Lexington on March 20, Pfc. Lynn Bierma of Cozad on April 26, and Cpl. Barron on May 18.

The other agenda items were pay requests.

The council approved the eighth pay request for the Wastewater Facility Improvements project from Walters-Morgan Construction in the amount of $179,649.00, the second pay request from Paulsen Inc. for the 18th Street and Kirkpatrick Memorial Park Paving Improvements in the amount of $273,027.10 and the first pay request from Bert Gurney & Associates, Inc. for the 2021 Wastewater Equipment Procurement – Bid A contract in the amount of $152,212.50.

At 5:37 p.m. the council entered executive session to discuss real estate negotiations. The session ended at 6:10 p.m. with no action being taken.