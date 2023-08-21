LEXINGTON — The Gothenburg lady Swede softball team traveled to Lexington on Saturday, Aug. 19 to compete in a tournament.

Gothenburg faced off against the Scottsbluff Bearcats.

In the top of the first inning, Gothenburg’s Hannah Devlin scored on a grounder by Brianna Houchin. The Swedes went three up and three down to close out the inning.

The Bearcats returned the defense and took Gothenburg out in three batters.

Scottsbluff got ahold of the game in the second inning with three runs scored.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Bearcats put two runs across home to take a four score lead.

The defense of the Bearcats kept Gothenburg from making any advances in the third and fourth innings.

Gothenburg began to make a comeback in the fifth inning; however, it was far too late. The lady Swedes scored four runs in the top of the fifth.

The lady Swedes lost five to nine.

Up to bat for Gothenburg was Devlin with three at bats, one run scored and one hit. Hayden Ricley had one at bat, one run scored and one walk. Houchin had three at bats, one hit and two RBIs. Wren Herrick had three at bats and one hit. Addisyn Streeter had three at bats and one hit. Harlie Schram had three at bats, one hit and one RBI.

Pitching for the lady Swedes was Devlin with six strikeouts, five runs allowed and four hits allowed. Houchin had one strikeout, one walk, four runs allowed and four hits allowed.

Up next for the lady Swedes was a nail-biter against Holdrege/Adams Central.

Gothenburg held the lead in the first inning after a run scored by Devlin.

Holdrege/Adams Central tied the score in the top of the third inning before the Swedes came back to put three runs across home.

In the fourth inning, both teams put in one run on the board.

The fifth inning saw both teams go three up and three out.

Holdrege gave the Swedes a scare in the top of the sixth as they scored three runs to tie the game.

Rolling into the seventh inning, Holdrege scored one run to take the lead. Gothenburg came back in the bottom of the seventh with two runs scored.

Gothenburg won seven to six.

Batting for Gothenburg was Devlin with three at bats, two runs scored and one hit. Ricley had three at bats, two runs scored, one hit and one RBI. Houchin had three at bats and one RBI. Herrick had four at bats, one run scored, three hits and two RBIs. Streeter had three at bats, two hits and one RBI.

Pitching for the lady Swedes was Devlin with 10 strikeouts, five runs allowed and 11 hits allowed.

Playing for fifth, the lady Swedes faced off against Chadron.

The first inning started off slow for the Swedes with one run scored.

Chadron scored one run in the top of the second inning before Gothenburg took off to score nine runs in the bottom of the inning.

Gothenburg shut out Chadron in the top of the third before scoring two runs in the bottom of the third.

The Cardinals were down but not out going into the fourth inning. Chadron scored four runs in the top of the inning.

The lady Swedes won 12 to five.

On the mound was Houchin with three strikeouts, one walk, five runs allowed and nine hits allowed. Devlin had one strikeout.

Batting for the Swedes was Devlin with two at bats, three runs scored, one hit and one walk. Ricley had three at bats, two runs scored, two hits and one RBI. Houchin had three at bats and two RBIs. Herrick had three at bats, two hits and two RBIs. Schram had three at bats, two runs scored, two hits and one RBI. Taye Herrick had three at bats, two runs scored, two hits and one RBI.

Gothenburg hosts Cozad on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m.