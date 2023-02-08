HOLDREGE — The Overton lady Eagles battle against the Amherst lady Broncos during the Championship match of the Fort Kearny Conference in Holdrege on Saturday, Feb. 4.

It was a good start for the lady Eagles as they went up 14-10 in the first quarter.

Amherst took a hefty lead in the second quarter after making quite a few three-pointers. The lady Eagles took a timeout after the lady Broncos took a four point lead.

At halftime, the lady Eagles were down by seven.

The lady Eagles shot back into lead after Ashlyn Florell hit a couple of threes in the third quarter. Overton took a 35-34 lead which didn’t last long as the lady Broncos hit key buckets to take back over.

Going into the fourth quarter, Amherst was up 41-37.

It was a wild fourth quarter as the lady Eagles left it all on the court wanting the win. The score was tied at 45 with four minute left. Overton had back-to-back turnovers that the lady Broncos scored off of. There was 18 seconds on the clock as Overton was down by three. The lady Eagles tried to fire up a three to send the game into overtime but the ball rolled off the rim.

Overton lady Eagles fought hard in the loss 47-51 to take the Runner-Up trophy home.

Lady Eagle Florell had 18 points, JoLee Ryan had 11, Natalie Wood had 10, Gracyn Luther had six and Ella Luther had two.

The lady Eagles traveled to Wilcox-Hildreth on Tuesday, Feb. 7.