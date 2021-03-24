Jack’s Welding, formerly Zook’s Welding in Cozad, plans to grow into the future

COZAD — A welding and machine shop in Cozad has had a change of ownership, but plans to continue to provide the services they are known for and to expand in the future.

Jack and LeAnn Muegerl are co-owners of Jack’s Welding, formerly Zook’s Welding, located at 320 E. 5th St. in Cozad.

Zook’s Welding was owned and operated by Scott Whitten for 21 years, Jack Muegerl said he had worked at the shop for the past eight years, the first four as a welder and the next four as shop manager.

The official change over took place on Jan. 4, 2021, said Muegerl.

He said the change in ownership has been in the works for the past several months and Whitten will stay on working at the location.

When asked about any changes that will be made to their services, Muegeral said the services will remain the same, but they plan to grow and expand in the future. Currently the shop’s lion’s share of the work comes from Tyson in Lexington.

Muegerl said they are a complete welding and machine shop and take on projects both small and large, from fixing lawn décor, to work on semis. The shop offers all types of welding, as well as auto repair, cylinder repair, building pistons, PTO shafts, etc.

