Jack’s Welding, formerly Zook’s Welding in Cozad, plans to grow into the future

COZAD — A welding and machine shop in Cozad has had a change of ownership, but plans to continue to provide the services they are known for and to expand in the future.
Jack and LeAnn Muegerl are co-owners of Jack’s Welding, formerly Zook’s Welding, located at 320 E. 5th St. in Cozad.
Zook’s Welding was owned and operated by Scott Whitten for 21 years, Jack Muegerl said he had worked at the shop for the past eight years, the first four as a welder and the next four as shop manager.
The official change over took place on Jan. 4, 2021, said Muegerl.
He said the change in ownership has been in the works for the past several months and Whitten will stay on working at the location.
When asked about any changes that will be made to their services, Muegeral said the services will remain the same, but they plan to grow and expand in the future. Currently the shop’s lion’s share of the work comes from Tyson in Lexington.
Muegerl said they are a complete welding and machine shop and take on projects both small and large, from fixing lawn décor, to work on semis. The shop offers all types of welding, as well as auto repair, cylinder repair, building pistons, PTO shafts, etc.
The shop also offers a mobile service and can come to the customer in certain cases.
“We do everything, we don’t turn people away,” Muegerl said, “We do everything from fixing lawn décor, to work on heavy equipment. The shop offers all types of welding as well as auger, PTO shafts and cylinder repairs and fabrication.”
When asked about his thoughts on taking over the business, Muegerl said his seven employees are what make the shop work. He said he guides them as the owner, but they are what make Jack’s Welding possible.
A ribbon cutting and open house was held on Friday, Feb. 26, to officially welcome Jack’s Welding as a member of the Cozad Area Chamber of Commerce.
“We would like to welcome Jack, his family and his crew as members of the Cozad Chamber of Commerce,” Executive Director Karmen Morse said, “Cozad is very lucky to have a welding and machine shop in our community.”
Muegerl said he is grateful for the opportunity to keep the company going for many more years.
Jack’s Welding is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays and closed on Sundays.
Their Facebook page is regularly updated and the phone number for the shop is 308-784-3579.