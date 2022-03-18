Incumbent Sheriff Ken Moody eager to continue serving the people of Dawson County

LEXINGTON — Incumbent Sheriff Ken Moody says he is eager to continue serving the people of Dawson County as he seeks another term in office.

Moody was elected to the position in 2018 after being encouraged to enter his name into the race. “Thank you for your support in the last election,” Moody said to the residents of the county.

Prior to being elected Sheriff, Moody was a member of the Nebraska State Patrol, having joined in 1991 and worked his first two years in carrier enforcement at the North Platte scales.

After this, he transferred to the road division as a trooper and worked in Dawson County until he retired from NSP in 2014. During his time, Moody received training in different aspects of law enforcement.

Moody said the role of sheriff is to protect and secure the county from crime, saying the role “has always been about the people.”

He said the fight against crime is a team effort between the law enforcement agencies in the county and the public itself. Moody encourages the public to call and report suspicious or unlawful activity; he said a watchful public can be a strong aid in controlling crime.

Moody said he is proud of what he has accomplished over the past three and a half years and there are more projects in the future he wants to complete.

Moody noted the nearly completed transition over to the state-wide radio system and the securing of an $800,000.00 grant to help cover the costs, helping save the taxpayer’s dollar.

The system being replaced was installed in 1995 and despite past upgrades; there were still dead spots in rural parts of the county. The state-wide system being installed will allow, among other capabilities, for portable-to-portable radio coverage, which is becoming a more critical way for deputies to communicate. It will also eliminate dead spots.

Moody said the new radio system will benefit not only the safety of road deputies, but also the public.

Moody also pointed to securing increased wages and a variety of new equipment for deputies and correctional officers.

“I am thoroughly proud of my officer’s improvements and successes. None of our achievements would be possible without the men and women who work for the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office. I sincerely thank them for their hard work, continued support and tremendous dedication,” Moody said.

Infrastructure updates have also been made to the Dawson County Jail, which was constructed in 1993, including a new roof. New boilers will be coming in the near future.

Moody said the jail has created an income of $1.6 million so far this fiscal year, with a goal of $2.5 million. The funds generated by the jail go into the general fund, which helps fund Dawson County projects.

When asked about challenges facing Dawson County law enforcement, Moody said while the State Legislature passed LB51 into law that increases certification and training standards, he said it is a challenge that can be met.

With the COVID-19 pandemic effecting the hiring and retention of workers across the entire workforce, Moody said the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office has, “done well,” in the retention and hiring of staff, given the circumstances created by the pandemic.

If elected to another term, Moody said his goals are to ensure the installation of the state-wide radio system is fully completed, continue working with all of the other law enforcement agencies in the county, being more visible as pandemic conditions have improved and continue upgrading the jail.

The support from the community for the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office over the years has been strong. “I can’t thank them enough,” Moody said, “Your support has not gone unnoticed.”

Three years ago, when the residents of the county elected him as sheriff, Moody said the people put their trust in him and he asks them to continue putting their trust in him for another four years.

“I desire, enjoy and appreciate the role as sheriff,” Moody said.

Moody concluded by saying he strives to be the best sheriff possible and will continue to represent Dawson County, he said he looks forward to what he can do for the public in the future.