Hy-Vee bringing Dollar Fresh grocery store to former Orscheln building in Lexington

LEXINGTON — Hy-Vee has purchased the former Orscheln building and will be bringing a Dollar Fresh grocery store to the location.

On Monday, Oct. 12, Hy-Vee purchased the property which the Orschlen building had been located on from N&K Investments, according to real estate documents.

“Designed for smaller communities, our Dollar Fresh stores serve up an assortment of fresh and new products at low prices,” said Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications with Hy-Vee, “That includes a full selection of groceries, fresh baked items, a dollar section, a wall of value, ready-to-eat meal options and other services.”

Construction at the location will start immediately, Potthoff said.

“As we continue to innovate, we’re taking a look at the needs of our rural communities,” Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board, CEO and president said in a January press release. “At our Dollar Fresh stores, our customers will be greeted with helpful smiles that deliver a great customer experience while also encountering a wide selection of quality products at low prices.”

Hy-Vee has been bringing Dollar Fresh stores to smaller communities throughout the Midwest this year.