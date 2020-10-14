Hispanic-Latinos are among the 60 percent waiting for an organ transplant, but few are registered donors

He is also the event coordinator for Omaha’s Cinco de Mayo celebration.

Mora said he was contacted by Live On Nebraska for his outreach ability; he is already a registered donor and was ready to help get the word out to the community.

Kara Cordell, marketing manager for Live on Nebraska said Mora was retained due to the organization wanting someone who was trustworthy and had connections in the Hispanic-Latino community.

In South Omaha, Mora said only 29 percent of Hispanics-Latinos were registered donors, but they made up one third of those who were in need of donation themselves.

Mora said the lack of Hispanic-Latinos organ donors likely comes down to lack of awareness and if more knew about the option, they would likely choose to participate.

It’s not just a Hispanic-Latino issue, according to Live On Nebraska, 98 percent of Nebraskans support organ donation, but only 58 percent are registered as donors.

Cordell said there are also cultural barriers when it comes to organ donation. She spoke with several Hispanic-Latino recipients of donated organs, they said it was taboo in the elder generation to speak of death; the thought was to do so was to bring it on oneself.