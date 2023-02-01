Haymakers take home first at Raymond Central Invite

RAYMOND — The Cozad Haymaker wrestlers competed in the Raymond Central Invite on Saturday, Jan. 28 in Raymond.

There were 17 teams in attendance.

With 219.5 team points, the Haymakers took first place.

At 113, Aaron Wilson took first place.

In the 120 weight class, Drake Hasbrouck placed third.

Haymaker Boston Irish placed fifth in the 132 weight class.

In the 145 weight class, Dreu White brought home second.

At 152, Brock Malcom placed second.

Hayden Russman took second in the 160 weight class.

Senior JJ Rodriquez brought home third in the 170 pound weight class.

In the 182 weight class, Isaac White took home first.

At 195, Eli Boryca placed second.

Chris Ruano took home second in the 220 pound weight class.

In the 285 weight class, Tyree Smith brought home third.

The Cozad Haymakers travel to Broken Bow for the Southwest Conference tournament on Thursday, Feb. 2 starting at 11 a.m.