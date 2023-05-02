BROKEN BOW — The Cozad Haymakers and Gothenburg Swedes hit the course in Broken Bow for a morning of golf at the Cedar Creek Golf Course on Friday, April 28.

Cozad took fourth with a team score of 383.

The Swedes took ninth with a score of 433.

Makers

Jed Dugan had a score of 93 for 12th place.

Wilson Moreno took 15th place with a score of 94.

Conor Mundell swung in a score of 98 for 21st place.

Maddex German placed 22nd with a score of 98.

Sam Hergenrader swung in 29th place with a score of 102. Swedes

Ranan Rubalcava had a score of 104 for 33rd place.

Axel Jorgenson placed 34th with a score of 106.

Matthew Shank took 35th with a score of 107.

Zander Hruza placed 41st with a score of 116.

Kellen Strauser had a score of 120 for 43rd place.

The Haymakers hit the course in Minden on Tuesday, May 2, then again on Thursday, May 4 in Axtell at 10 a.m.

Gothenburg swings away in Axtell on Thursday, May 4 at 10 a.m.