BROKEN BOW — The Cozad Haymakers and Gothenburg Swedes hit the course in Broken Bow for a morning of golf at the Cedar Creek Golf Course on Friday, April 28.
Cozad took fourth with a team score of 383.
The Swedes took ninth with a score of 433.
Makers
Jed Dugan had a score of 93 for 12th place.
Wilson Moreno took 15th place with a score of 94.
Conor Mundell swung in a score of 98 for 21st place.
Maddex German placed 22nd with a score of 98.
Sam Hergenrader swung in 29th place with a score of 102. Swedes
Ranan Rubalcava had a score of 104 for 33rd place.
Axel Jorgenson placed 34th with a score of 106.
Matthew Shank took 35th with a score of 107.
Zander Hruza placed 41st with a score of 116.
Kellen Strauser had a score of 120 for 43rd place.
The Haymakers hit the course in Minden on Tuesday, May 2, then again on Thursday, May 4 in Axtell at 10 a.m.
Gothenburg swings away in Axtell on Thursday, May 4 at 10 a.m.