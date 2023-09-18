LEXINGTON — It was a Dawson County rivalry as the Lexington Minutemen took on the Cozad Haymakers on Friday, Sept. 15 in Lexington.

The Minutemen started the night with the first possession and immediately the Haymaker defense went to work.

Cozad wasted no time making their way down the field to score on a five-yard rush from Bryson Snider.

With six minutes left in the first quarter, Lexington turned the ball over on downs and the Haymakers took over on their own 36-yard line.

Cozad’s quarterback Noah Shoemaker completed a touchdown pass to Monty Brooks-Follmer for the second score on the night.

A two-point conversion was good by Cozad’s Shoemaker and the Haymakers went up 15 to zero.

It seemed like Lexington was turning over a new leaf in the second quarter with an interception by Cesar Cano.

The Minutemen marched up the field to the 32-yard line, but Cozad took over when Lexington’s Isaiah Ellingson threw an interception.

A huge sack by the Minutemen in the Haymaker back field got the Lexington sideline fired up and on the following play they caught another interception.

Lexington struggled on offense against a solid Haymaker defense as they were down 15 at halftime.

Cozad had the ball to start the second half and they took off down field inching close to the end zone.

A four-yard rushing touchdown and the two-point conversion by Cozad’s Shoemaker gave the Haymakers a 23 to zero lead in the third quarter.

The Haymaker defense was fired up and stopped the Minutemen from getting close to the end zone with two minutes left in the third.

In the fourth quarter, Lexington’ defense brought the heat and forced Cozad to punt.

There was nine minutes left as Lexington had the ball, but Cozad’s Braiton Snider caught an interception and took it all the way to the end zone for a 59-yard touchdown.

Lexington was down by 30.

The Minutemen didn’t give up and made it to their own 12-yard line before the Haymakers got them stopped.

Cozad won 30 to zero.

Shoemaker had seven completions for 107 yards, had one touchdown, threw two interceptions, had 12 carries for 118 yards, made two point after kicks and ran in two two-point conversions. Brooks-Follmer had one reception for 11 yards, one touchdown, one kick-off return for 20 yards and two tackles. Dreu White had one carry for six yards, two catches for 11 yards and five tackles. Olliver Davis had two receptions for 51 yards, two carries for nine yards and four tackles. Bryson Snider had 13 carries for 62 yards, one reception for 20 yards and one touchdown. Braiton Snider had one interception and one touchdown.

For the Minutemen, Ellingson had six completions for 91 yards, threw two interceptions, six carries for 13 yards and two punts for 72 yards. Cano had one interception and 25 carries for 135 yards. Jayden Thorell had five catches for 26 yards. Sergio Loarca had three receptions for 65 yards. Tony Espinoza had three carries for 27 yards.

Lexington is still searching for a win as their record drops to zero and three as they head to Hastings on Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.

The Haymakers improve to two and two as they look to take on the Broken Bow Indians on the road on Friday, Sept. 22 with a 7 p.m. start.