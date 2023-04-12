JOHNSON LAKE — It was the perfect weather for golf at the Lakeside Country Club as Lexington hosted an invite against Broken Bow, Cozad, Grand Island, Gothenburg, Holdrege, Kearney, McCook, Minden, Northwest, North Platte and Ogallala on Tuesday, April 11.

The Ogallala Indians took first with a team total of 326. Cozad landed in second with 336. Gothenburg and Lexington rounded out the bottom three teams. The Swedes ended with a score of 382 and the Minutemen with 395.

COZAD

Alex Svajgr hit a score of 78 for third place.

Ben Yocom landed in fourth place with a score of 79.

Hayden Russman took sixth place with a score of 81.

Jed Dugan swung in a score of 98 for 43rd place.

Wilson Moreno hit in a score of 100 for 46th place.

LEXINGTON

Christopher Swartz hit 89 for 21st place.

Braden Bender took 45th place with a score of 99.

Adrian Galvan swung in a score of 102 for 51st place.

Noah Scherr took 52nd place with a score of 105.

Josiah Adams landed in 54th place with a score of 111.

GOTHENBURG

Braeden Anderson hit a score of 93 for 28th place.

Jackson Schwanz took 34th place with a score of 95.

Connor McCoy swung a score of 97 for 38th place.

Kai Jorgenson landed in 39th place with a score of 97.

Matt Shank hit a 115 for 56th place.

The Minutemen teed off at Hastings on Thursday, April 13 at 10 a.m.

Gothenburg hit the road to Ogallala on Thursday, April 13 at 4 p.m.

Cozad swings away on Tuesday, April 18 in McCook at 9 a.m.