Governor candidate Jim Pillen, running mate Joe Kelly, visits Lexington

LEXINGTON — Nebraska governor candidate Jim Pillen held a meet and greet event at the Dawson County History Museum in Lexington on Wednesday, April 13.

Pillen, 66, announced his candidacy for governor in April 2021. He owns Pillen Family Farms, which employs over 1,000 people across multiple facilities.

Pillen graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1979 and later became a booster. In 2012, he successfully ran for the Board of Regents, the eight-member body that oversees the NU system, including campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney.

He was unanimously elected the board’s vice chairman in 2019, which automatically elevated him to chairman in 2020. He headed the search committee that recommended current NU President Ted Carter, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

Pillen has been endorsed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Peterson, former Gov. Kay Orr and the Nebraska Farm Bureau, among others.

It was Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue who introduced Pillen to the group assembled at the Dawson County History Museum for the meet and greet event.

Pillen said his path to declaring for the governor’s race came down to his father’s, Dale, example, his faith and what he learned from Coach Tom Osborne while he played with the Cornhuskers in the 1970s.

Pillen recalled Osborne saying, “there is no such thing as staying the same,” the idea that things are changing every day for better or worse, and a person’s actions can help determine this.

Pillen notes that he is a fiscal conservative and recalled his father saying, “every nickel matters.”

One of Pillen’s campaign materials states, “spending control is the best way to cut property taxes and keep them low. Our property tax problem will only be solved when government at every level treats nickels like manhole covers.”

Speaking about his main focuses, Pillen listed, “kids, taxes, agriculture and values.”

Pillen says if elected he would, “support a complete ban on critical race theory (CRT) and other un-American far left ideologies.”

Pillen, as a regent, brought forward a resolution that would have banned the imposition of critical race theory at NU campuses. It failed on a 5-3 vote.

“Critical race theory is a broad based term. It started as a line of thinking in law schools that racism is systematic in the nation’s institutions. Many Republicans have since cast it as a culture-war effort to rewrite American history,” according to the Associated Press.

Keeping the younger generation in the state is another focus of Pillen, he said the state needs to show that the, “grass isn’t always greener,” as younger Nebraska’s move to other states. He said he wants to help create more post-secondary education pathways and create more internship opportunities.

As for taxes, Pillen said the “three-legged stool,” of Nebraska’s tax code is out of balance because the property tax leg has grown too long. He wants to provide millions of dollars in additional property-tax relief.

Pillen also wants to see reform to state aid in education; he stated that 157 of Nebraska’s 244 school districts will receive no state equalization aid, while the four largest districts take around 50 percent. He stated he wants funding to be student based.

In agriculture, Pillen wants to promote free and fair trade, fight anti-agriculture resolutions and protect the right of farmers to maintain and repair their property. He also wants to pass stronger truth-in-labeling laws to ensure the differences between real and synthetic meat and milk products are apparent.

Speaking to values, Pillen said there are, “no exceptions,” when it comes to his stance against abortion, he said will he defend the Second Amendment.

Of Nebraska, Pillen said, “What an incredible place we have to live.”

Pillen also introduced his running mate, Joe Kelly, a 1974 graduate of Lexington High School and son of James Kelly, a long-time Clipper-Herald publisher.

Kelly is currently criminal bureau chief in the State Attorney General’s Office, but will go on unpaid leave Friday to join the Pillen campaign full time, he said. Previously, Kelly served in the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office, where he held multiple positions, before voters elected him county attorney in 2010 and 2014.

He was appointed by then-President Donald Trump in 2017 and confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as U.S. attorney for the District of Nebraska, a role he held from February 2018 to February 2021.

Kelly said he has seen many political campaigns but none had the “intensity and longevity,” of Pillen’s. In turn, Pillen said he feels, “comfort, peace and confidence,” that Kelly is his running mate.