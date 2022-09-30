Gothenburg leaves Hershey scoreless in doubleheader

GOTHENBURG — The lady Swedes played at home in a double header against the Hershey lady Panthers on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

The first three innings were scoreless for both teams.

Gothenburg shut out the Panthers in the top of the fourth inning.

The lady Swedes went hard at the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning to score eight runs.

The final score was eight to zero in Gothenburg’s favor.

Lady Swede Hannah Devlin pitched a no hitter and only walked two lady Panthers. Devlin struck out nine Panther batters and scored one run.

Swede Wren Herrick had three at bats and scored two runs. Taysia Holbein had two hits on three at bats with one RBI and one run scored. Hayden Ricley had one hit on two at bats with one RBI and one run scored. Brianna Houchin ran in one score with one hit on two at bats and two RBIs. Ally Goad saw three at bats and scored one run.

GAME TWO

The lady Swedes stuck it to the lady Panthers in the second game of the night.

Gothenburg took the lead in the bottom of the first inning with four runs scored.

In the second inning, the lady Swedes shut out the Panthers as they went on to score two more runs.

The third inning was quiet as both teams went scoreless.

The fourth inning went to the lady Swedes as they scored four more runs.

Gothenburg took the second game 10 to zero.

At the mound for the Swedes, Devlin allowed only one hit, walked one Panther batter and struck out seven. Devlin had three hits on four at bats with two RBIs and scored one run.

Swede Houchin had one hit on two at bats and scored two runs. Holbein had two hits on three at bats with one RBI and one run scored. Chloe Daharsh swung two hits on three at bats and scored one run. Addisyn Streeter had one hit on two at bats with one RBI and scored two runs. Sierra Herfel had one hit on three at bats with two RBIs.

Gothenburg heads to Districts on Monday, Oct. 3 with an 18 and four record.