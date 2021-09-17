Fourth grade teacher excited her state, national teacher awards drawing attention to S-E-M school

Smith said she now gets to know her students as people. Each morning the class has what she calls, “Today’s Talk.” Smith asks simple questions, like favorite food or hobby’s, so she can get to know the students and the students get to know her.

For instance, when spaghetti is on the school menu for the day, Smith’s students know she will be eating something else.

In addition to getting to know her students better, Smith makes it clear they are all on the same team, to not give up on themselves and no matter what; they will reach their goals together. She makes it clear she will not let a student give up on themselves.

When asked how she feels about earning recognition for teacher of the year, Smith said she is most excited that people are talking about S-E-M. She said it was as much of an award for the school as it was for her.

She spoke highly of her fellow teachers in the building, saying she can always go to them with questions and they all work closely together.

Smith was also excited to be the first teacher from Nebraska to be chosen by the National Association and is just as eager to share about the great things happening in education in the state. She said Nebraska as a whole has great comradery.