Fourth grade teacher excited her state, national teacher awards drawing attention to S-E-M school

SUMNER — Fourth grade teacher Laurie Smith would be the first to tell you the state and national teaching awards she has earned are just as much a reflection on Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Public School.
In March 2021, Smith was recognized by the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association as the 2021-2022 Rural Elementary Teacher of the Year.
Smith said she was invited to the Annual State Convention Kearney on a different pretext and was surprised when she was not presenting on data from S-E-M Public School, but was in turn being presented this award.
Smith was encouraged to apply in June to the National Rural Education Association for Teacher of the Year. She filled out an application that grew to 16 pages and then later learned in July she was one of two finalists for the award.
She participated in a Zoom interview and spoke for 45 minutes to judges who were located around the country. Smith said she was honored to have been nominated but wasn’t sure she would get the award.
Smith later received a phone message, asking for her to call after school was out, Smith, too excited for what the news would be, called right back and learned she had indeed been named 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year.
Smith is the first Nebraska teacher to have been chosen by the National Association and will represent Nebraska at the National Convention in Indianapolis in November.
Smith herself grew up in Sumner and graduated high school from S-E-M. She later attended school at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and also met her husband, Todd, at this time.
They relocated to the Panhandle where she taugh
elementary school at Chappell and Oshkosh before returning with her family to Sumner.
She initially taught both third grade and preschool before being asked to move up to the fourth grade during the 2008-2009 school year, a position she has held since. Overall, Smith has 25 years of teaching experience, 14 years teaching the fourth grade.
Smith said it was her aunt, Cindy Castillo, who taught at Kearney Public Schools who inspired her to become a teacher. She said she would watch Castillo interact with the children and see how she changed their lives.
Castillo would go above and beyond for her students, this was demonstrated when she spent one whole summer creating a Braille textbook for a student of hers who was blind.
Smith said Castillo remains one of her most steadfast teaching mentors.
When asked about her teaching philosophy, Smith said relationships make up 90 percent of the job, the academic success will follow the relationships.
Smith plans on sharing a story in Indianapolis about a tragic event that changed her view of teaching and life. While teaching in Chappell, a first grade student of Smith’s was killed in a vehicle accident on the interstate.
Smith said she now gets to know her students as people. Each morning the class has what she calls, “Today’s Talk.” Smith asks simple questions, like favorite food or hobby’s, so she can get to know the students and the students get to know her.
For instance, when spaghetti is on the school menu for the day, Smith’s students know she will be eating something else.
In addition to getting to know her students better, Smith makes it clear they are all on the same team, to not give up on themselves and no matter what; they will reach their goals together. She makes it clear she will not let a student give up on themselves.
When asked how she feels about earning recognition for teacher of the year, Smith said she is most excited that people are talking about S-E-M. She said it was as much of an award for the school as it was for her.
She spoke highly of her fellow teachers in the building, saying she can always go to them with questions and they all work closely together.
Smith was also excited to be the first teacher from Nebraska to be chosen by the National Association and is just as eager to share about the great things happening in education in the state. She said Nebraska as a whole has great comradery.
The same is true for Sumner, Eddyville and Miller, she said the school is the hub of the communities and there are great parents, teachers, administrators and board members throughout.