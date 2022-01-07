Former State Sen. Theresa Thibodeau says priorities are taxes, education and public safety in gubernatorial election

When asked what sets herself out from the other candidates running for Governor, Thibodeau said it is her, “well-rounded experience,” having been a business owner and having to pay the current property taxes, also her one-on-one experience with government bureaucracy that force laws onto businesses, while they are not held accountable.

Thibodeau said other candidates may be more removed from experiences like hers.

When asked why someone from south central Nebraska should cast their vote in her name, Thibodeau said, while she is from Omaha, she has always looked at serving Nebraska as serving the entire state.

“You have to look at it that way, you cannot serve one part of our state and not the other,” she said. “Farming is 80 percent of our economy, you cannot ignore that and you cannot forget that.”

In speaking with Nebraska residents, she hopes they see her, “true sincerity and integrity,” and that will resonate with them.

Concluding, Thibodeau said she thinks it would be an, “absolute honor,” to serve the people of Nebraska as Governor. “I view the governorship as a leadership role, but a leader that is listening to the citizens.”

“Government is under the watchful eye of the citizen, and we are not there to direct the citizens on what to do, we are there to organize and lead the policies that are most important,” Thibodeau said, “We can be an example for the rest of the nation.”