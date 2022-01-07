Former State Sen. Theresa Thibodeau says priorities are taxes, education and public safety in gubernatorial election

LEXINGTON — Former State Senator Theresa Thibodeau is one of the candidates running for Governor, among her top priorities is reducing property taxes, education and public safety.
Thibodeau visited Lexington on Tuesday, Jan. 5 to speak with donors, hold media interviews and to hold a meet and greet in Gothenburg.
Thibodeau said she has an, “extensive and well-rounded,” background that includes working in human resources, volunteering and being president of the parent-teacher association of her children’s schools, serving in the State Legislature and leading the Douglas County Republican party for two years.
Thibodeau was appointed by Ricketts to the Nebraska Legislature in 2017 to fill a vacancy in east-central Omaha’s 9th Legislative District. She was defeated for election in 2018 by 288 votes by Machaela Cavanaugh.
The former senator initially enlisted with gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster to be his lieutenant governor running mate. However, in July, Thibodeau dropped off the ticket and in November 2021 announced she joined the GOP race for governor.
She said her past experience helped show her how government works, the need to interact with one another, building relationships with people and really dive in deep to ensure that everyone has a voice at the table, “so we are addressing the needs and the concerns of all Nebraskans.”
Thibodeau said by listening to the citizens, city leaders and county leaders is how the problems and issues that face the state will be solved.
She said Nebraska is a wonderful, beautiful state that has family values, she noted as they have travelled across the state, everyone has been welcoming, “because that what Nebraska is, that is how our state is.”
However, Thibodeau said there are dark clouds looming and things that need to be addressed.
Speaking to her policy priorities, taxes were the first item she mentioned. “Our tax problems have been plaguing us for decades, I feel it is a moral obligation for the next governor to actually get in and address and fix the problem.”
Her goals would be to reduce property taxes by 20-25 percent, get rid of the personal property tax, lower the income tax and reduce the amount it takes for Nebraskans to license their vehicles, she would like to see that amount around $80 and no more.
Education is a, “huge,” priority of Thibodeau’s. She said Nebraskan students are falling behind in STEM areas and she disagrees with the proposed health standards that were put forward by the Nebraska Department of Education; she said it “sexualizes our children.”
Thibodeau said, “our children are our future and we determine what we want that future to look like.”
She noted if we are graduating students that are not proficient in math, science, English and reading, “then what are we doing?”
A way to help this issue is by looking to our teachers, Thibodeau said, by listening to them and providing them with the tools that they say they need, “not what education lobbyists are trying to lobby for.”
“It comes down to our teachers,” Thibodeau said.
Another issue facing the state is the, “brain drain,” the fact college educated younger adults are moving out of Nebraska to live in other states. According to Center for Public Affairs data, in Nebraska, 72 percent of people that more out of the state are young, between the ages of 20 and 29.
Thibodeau said in her speaking with members of this age group, the main issue they have raised to her is taxes.
She said when this group is starting their families and careers they don’t want to be hit with huge tax bills. They also don’t want to try opening a small business or take over a family farm and not be able to afford the property taxes, Thibodeau said.
In rural Nebraska, Thibodeau said the focus needs to be access to quality healthcare and broadband access. “We need to ensure if young families need access to health care, quickly or in an emergency, then they have that access.”
On the family note, Thibodeau noted her stance as, “strongly pro-life,” and she said life begins at conception and needs to be protected. She noted her pro-life stance is twofold, not only protecting unborn, but providing opportunities young children deserve, outside of the womb.
She also noted it’s important to provide young women who are pregnant with hope and showing them other areas they can go, other than having an abortion.
Thibodeau said in the end, if motherhood isn’t for them, then access to adoption needs to be easier.
Public safety is another concern; she said she feels like Nebraska is starting to go in the direction of, “left leaning states,” in the way criminals are treated. “We need to keep our communities safe.”
Thibodeau said the state needs to focus on how criminals are being let out of prison, she referenced the “good time,” law.
Currently, when inmates begin serving a state prison sentence, they are eligible to earn day-for-day “good time” credit toward their sentences for following rules and not engaging in prohibited conduct. Inmates serving a sentence in a county jail also can earn this good time, but only after the first 14 days of their sentence.
She said laws like this allowed Nikko Jenkins to kill four people.
Jenkins had killed within a month after he had been released from prison after serving 10-and-a-half years of the 189 years to which he had been sentenced for a carjacking committed at age 15 and for assaults committed in prison.
“He brutally murdered a mom (Andrea Kruger, 33) on her way home from work, that should not be happening,” said Thibodeau, “We need to make sure we are tough on criminals and those behind bars, stay behind bars.”
To that end, Thibodeau said we need to provide our law enforcement officers with the tools to do their jobs. She is also concerned with crimes that start online, such as sex trafficking.
When asked how she would address the issues of understaffing and overpopulation of Nebraska’s prison system, Thibodeau said as a business owner she has experience on why there might be short staffing. It comes down to salary, working conditions, etc.
Thibodeau said, “As a state, we have no other choice, we are going to need to build a new prison. We need to give those correction officers a safe place to do their job, keep themselves and the inmates safe as well.”
A new prison would allow for inmates to better access programs that would help keep them from reoffending when they are ready to be released. She noted overcrowding can prevent inmates from accessing those programs.
When asked what sets herself out from the other candidates running for Governor, Thibodeau said it is her, “well-rounded experience,” having been a business owner and having to pay the current property taxes, also her one-on-one experience with government bureaucracy that force laws onto businesses, while they are not held accountable.
Thibodeau said other candidates may be more removed from experiences like hers.
When asked why someone from south central Nebraska should cast their vote in her name, Thibodeau said, while she is from Omaha, she has always looked at serving Nebraska as serving the entire state.
“You have to look at it that way, you cannot serve one part of our state and not the other,” she said. “Farming is 80 percent of our economy, you cannot ignore that and you cannot forget that.”
In speaking with Nebraska residents, she hopes they see her, “true sincerity and integrity,” and that will resonate with them.
Concluding, Thibodeau said she thinks it would be an, “absolute honor,” to serve the people of Nebraska as Governor. “I view the governorship as a leadership role, but a leader that is listening to the citizens.”
“Government is under the watchful eye of the citizen, and we are not there to direct the citizens on what to do, we are there to organize and lead the policies that are most important,” Thibodeau said, “We can be an example for the rest of the nation.”