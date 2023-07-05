GRAND ISLAND — A former Lexington Police Department sergeant is part of the next class of Nebraska State Patrol troopers who will train for six months and graduate in December.

Chad Reutlinger had served with the Lexington Police Department for 17 years, taking on the roles of police officer, school resource officer and patrol sergeant. He was honored for his time with the department in June.

Reutlinger will continue his career in law enforcement with the Nebraska State Patrol by training with the 68th basic recruit camp.

“As our latest camp of troopers hits the road on patrol, we’re excited to welcome the next class of recruits to begin the process to earn their badge,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Over the next six months, they’ll build the knowledge, skills, and abilities that will prepare them to serve the people of Nebraska.”

Camp 68 includes eleven recruits from across Nebraska and Iowa. The other recruits training with Reutlinger are:

Charity Allen – Hawarden, Iowa

Ethan Anderson – Fremont

Elizabeth Forbes – Palmer

Braden Heidbrink – Lincoln

Alex Hutchison – Grand Island,

Spencer Kort – Schuyler

Kierra Stewart – Dodge

Marco Vera Chavez - Alliance

Melissa Vicente – Grand Island

Rylan Weaver – Wakefield

“These recruits have gone through a rigorous selection process to reach this point,” said Captain Andy Ecklund, NSP Director of Training. “They’ve answered the call and made a commitment to serve the public. Our Training Academy troopers will equip them with the tools and skills they need to serve with honor and dedication.”

Nebraska State Patrol recruits go through hundreds of hours of classroom and practical instruction, including life-like scenarios designed to simulate situations they will encounter while serving Nebraska. Camp 68 is scheduled to graduate on Dec. 15.

The next NSP hiring process opens in August. Interested applicants can get information and connect with a trooper recruiter at NebraskaTroopers.com.