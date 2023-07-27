DARR — A multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 near the Darr interchange sent five people to the hospital during the afternoon of Wednesday, July 26.

“The crash occurred at about 3:15 and involved five total vehicles. The crash occurred as several vehicles were slowed or stopped as they approached a construction zone on I-80 eastbound,” according to Cody Thomas with the Nebraska State Patrol.

A semi then failed to stop in time and struck a vehicle from behind, which cause a chain reaction with other vehicles.

“Five patients were transported to the hospital, all with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. All patients transported were adults,” Thomas stated.

Eastbound I-80 was closed for about two hours and reopened around 5 p.m.

The semi driver that caused the crash was cited for reckless driving, Thomas said.

The Cozad and Lexington Volunteer Fire Departments both responded to the scene.