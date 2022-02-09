Five Maids, Overton wrestlers qualify for state

Lexington will be well represented at the 2022 NSAA State Girls Wrestling Tournament next week as five grapplers qualified from the A3 District meet Saturday in Gothenburg.
Twenty-four teams took part in the A3 District Tournament on February 4 and 5. The Maids were in contention after Friday’s action but slipped to the runner-up spot behind South Sioux City in the team race by the end of the competition.
Junior Fransisca Walsh rode her top seeding in the 107-pound bracket all the way to Omaha. She spent two and a half minutes on the mat Friday night to post two pins and four minutes on Saturday morning for two more pins to win the district honor.
Other qualifiers had to fight their way back after reaching the semifinals. Junior Karen Santoyo (126), freshman Andrea Melendez (138), sophomore Sara Anaya (145) and junior Elsa Garcia (152) all scored pins in their respective consolation finals to earn their spots at the state meet.
Other wrestlers competing for the Maids at the meet included Joselyn Hernandez-DeLeo (100), Asley Leiva-Miranda (114), Linda Campuzano (120) and Tatiana Guerrero (235).
The state meet will be held in Omaha starting at 12:30 p.m. Friday February 18 at the CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha.
LEXINGTON RESULTS
100 - Josalyn Hernandez-DeLeo - Pinned by Guerrero (Platteview) 2:40; pinned by McKibbin (Bayard) 3:57.
107 - Fransisca Walsh - pinned Ostrander (Platteview) 0:28; inned Hofaker (Minden) 2:00; pinned Carrillo-Paniag (South Sioux City) 0:45; pinned Chambers (Palmyra) 3:18.
114 - Ashley Leiva-Miranda - pinned Bowman (Bridgeport) 3:44; pinned by Pozehl (Ainsworth) 0:55; pinned Hinman (Hemingford) 2:04; pinned by Schaeffer (Sandhills Valley) 2:55.
120 - Linda Campuzano - pinned by Jeffrey (Platteview) 1:02; pinned by Delgadillo (South Sioux City) 0:24.
126 - Karen Santoyo - pinned Phillips (Fairbury) 1:35; pinned by Osterbuhr (Minden) 3:09; pinned Wolfe (Sidney) 1:56; Dec over Maldonado (South Sioux City) 14-7.
138 - Andrea Melendez - dec by Davis (McCook) 7-2; pinned Bidrowsky (Platteview) 1:25; pinned Zuniga (Sandhills Valley) 1:57.
145 - Sara Anaya - pinned Petty (Minden) 2:50; pinned by Barnes (Ogallala) 0:53;
pinned Rogers (McCook) 2:30; dec Marks (Bridgeport) 9-6.
152 - Elsa Garcia - pinned Smith (Minden) 1:16; pinned by Pate (McCook) 5:34; pinned Ellison (Ansley/Litchfield) 1:42; pinned Ramos (Fairbury) 4:17.