Five Maids, Overton wrestlers qualify for state

Lexington will be well represented at the 2022 NSAA State Girls Wrestling Tournament next week as five grapplers qualified from the A3 District meet Saturday in Gothenburg.

Twenty-four teams took part in the A3 District Tournament on February 4 and 5. The Maids were in contention after Friday’s action but slipped to the runner-up spot behind South Sioux City in the team race by the end of the competition.

Junior Fransisca Walsh rode her top seeding in the 107-pound bracket all the way to Omaha. She spent two and a half minutes on the mat Friday night to post two pins and four minutes on Saturday morning for two more pins to win the district honor.

Other qualifiers had to fight their way back after reaching the semifinals. Junior Karen Santoyo (126), freshman Andrea Melendez (138), sophomore Sara Anaya (145) and junior Elsa Garcia (152) all scored pins in their respective consolation finals to earn their spots at the state meet.

Other wrestlers competing for the Maids at the meet included Joselyn Hernandez-DeLeo (100), Asley Leiva-Miranda (114), Linda Campuzano (120) and Tatiana Guerrero (235).