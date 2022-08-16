Exceptional drought conditions spread in southwest Nebraska, local area unchanged

LEXINGTON — Exceptional drought conditions spread across southwest Nebraska after appearing last week, there were no changes to the drought conditions in Dawson and Gosper counties.

Per the National Weather Service – North Platte, exceptional drought, D4, conditions continue to expand across the southwest area of the state while extreme drought conditions, D3, expand further into north central Nebraska.

“Droughts of this magnitude could likely take months to recover from and will take several inches of rain to see significant improvement,” NWS North Platte stated.

D4 conditions contribute to the stunting of crop germination, wildfires that occur can be destructive and costly and extreme measures should be taken to conserve water.

Across the local area there were no changes to the drought conditions, while the National Weather Service – Hastings warning area saw one-category degradation across parts of their eastern counties.

All of Dawson County and the northern portion of Gosper County remain under severe drought, D2, conditions and the southern part of Gosper County is under moderate drought, D1, conditions. These have remained unchanged for the past several weeks.

Last week was notably dry due to the high pressure ridging that was in place over the area and effectively shut down chances for precipitation.

Rainfall amounts last week ranged from zero to only 0.25 inches for most of the area, some areas, such as Harlan, Franklin, Webster, Clay, Fillmore, southern Adams, far eastern Polk, far southeast Kearney counties saw between 0.25 -0.75 inches.

Areas in the eastern part of the NWS Hastings area that had seen more rain than the west were just as dry. Over the past 30 days, sites at Waco only saw 0.96 inches between July 11 and Aug. 9, a 29 percent departure from the 30 year norm.

Rainfall over the past month across most of the coverage was solidly below normal, most places only 1.25-3.00 inches. The very driest places of all focused within mainly on the NWS Hastings far northeast coverage area.

“Not surprisingly, parts of the wetter areas saw dryness ease somewhat while hot and dry conditions from eastern Wyoming and Nebraska southward promoted large areas of expansion and intensification there. In the last 60 days, much of this area received 35 to 65 percent of normal rainfall, but most locations recorded more,” per the U.S. Drought Monitor.

“Periods of excessive heat have exacerbated the effects of the subnormal precipitation, and even some areas with near normal rainfall have seen conditions dry out due to the heat. Surface moisture shortages are now most acute in western Kansas and southwestern Nebraska, and a sizeable part of this area is in exceptional drought (D4), with the remainder in D3 along with northeastern Colorado, southeastern Kansas, northwestern Nebraska, and a newly-developed area in central South Dakota,” the Drought Monitor stated.

To date, 95 percent of Nebraska is under some type of drought conditions, while 18 percent is under D3 conditions and D4 conditions expanded from 0.52 percent to 4.6 percent.

Looking ahead, most of the NWS Hastings area is expected to receive between 0.25-0.75 inches of rain through Aug. 18.