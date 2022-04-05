Down Payment Assistance Available to First-time Homebuyers

Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska is offering Down Payment and Closing Cost Assistance (DPA) to first-time homebuyers in Dawson County. Income qualified households may receive up to $7,500 in assistance to purchase their first home.

Applicants must meet the following guidelines:

Have a gross annual income that does not exceed 80% of the area median income for Dawson County. For example, a household of four may earn up to $56,250.

All adult members of the household must be either a U.S. citizen or qualified alien under the Federal Immigration and Nationality Act.

Be a first-time homebuyer.

Be pre-qualified and income verified by a local conventional mortgage lender.

Locate a qualified single-family property

Successfully complete an approved Homebuyer Education course.

The Down Payment Assistance loan will be forgiven on a prorated basis over the five-year affordability period at a rate of 20% per year, if the property continues to be the buyer’s primary residence.

The purchase price of the home cannot exceed $145,000 for an existing property or $255,000 for new construction. Mobile homes are not eligible for this program. All properties must meet standards set by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

For additional information go to http://communityactionmidne.com/weatherization/ or contact Jackie Harpst at 308-865-5675 or jharpst@mnca.net.