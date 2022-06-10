Don Magnuson returns home after his honorable discharge, marries Gail McKee eight days later

Editor’s Note: This is the last of a multi-part series about Don Magnuson’s service as an airman in World War II and the letters he wrote home, now compiled into a book by his sons.

Homecoming

Don Magnuson had completed 50 bombing missions with the 459th Bombing Group.

In doing so he had been a part of multiple missions to dangerous targets such as Odertal, Germany or Ploiesti, Romania, helped get an aircraft down safely after being shot full of 20 mm cannon holes and survived a plane crash into the Adriatic Sea that left one of his crew dead.

He completed his 50th mission on Sept. 13, 1944. During his time, he had earned the Distinguished Flying Cross, Soldier’s Medal, Air Medal, Purple Heart and European Theater Operations medal.

“I wish I could give you some idea as to when we might leave here for home, but I haven’t any idea,” Don wrote to his parents on Sept. 19, “So far I haven’t had to fly once since I finished up, even though they scheduled me a few times. The missions were called off, or the schedule got changed.”

Don seemed to be dreaming of getting his hands on food better than what he had been eating for the past several months. “I should get home about in time to get a little pheasant hunting done. Oh, meat on the table.”

On September 23, Don’s mother, Margaret, wrote to her son, “I was so glad to get your letter telling us that you had completed your missions. It made us a happy family for we were rejoicing right along with you. I think some of my tension let down right then.”

She continued, “I will be very glad to have you home on furlough, but just so you are safe wherever you are is what I wish most. The thought of the missions seems more dangerous than anything else.”

Don recalled two weeks after completing his last mission he was transferred to a holding area for servicemen who would be waiting to head home. He said their holding area was Italian dictator Benito Mussolini’s former race track in the town of Naples.

Instead of having to take a boat home, Don was selected to be able to fly back to the states, a special recognition for him due to his achievements during his service time.

Don boarded a C-54 transport aircraft and was flown from Naples to Oran, Algeria; he then traveled by land to Casablanca in Morocco. The next leg of the trip was to the Azores Islands and then the long hop across the Atlantic Ocean to the Bermuda islands.

Finally, he landed in Miami, just over five months after Crew 77 took off in their B-24, bound for the air war.

Don was ordered to Fort Levenworth, Kan. and then was able to travel back to Lexington for a two week furlough. He then had to report to the Santa Monica Redistribution Station for reassignment back to duty.

Following five months of war and 50 air missions, Don said most of the returning airman had lost weight and had other health issues. Don noted his blood pressure was high and he was sent to Santa Anna Air Base Hospital to recuperate. He noted this place was “one hundred percent the opposite of how we lived in Italy.”

On Dec. 4, Don’s mother wrote to him, “I’m really glad they haven’t assigned you to something already and I’m glad they are sending you to a rest camp. I’d say you need a rest too. People seem to think you’ve done enough already and shouldn’t go into anything hard anymore.”

The war in Europe ended on May 7, 1945 after German dictator Adolf Hitler’s suicide and Red Army troops conquering and occupying Berlin.

Don was honorably discharged from the Army Air Corp on July 21, 1945.

Eight days after his discharge, Don married his high school sweetheart, Gail McKee, on July 29, 1945 at Buffalo Grove Presbyterian Church.

Don’s later career was in hybrid seed sales and sales management spanning 40 years, and included Cornhusker Hybrids, DeKalb and Agripro seed companies.

Don was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

At the age of 97, Don died on Aug. 5, 2018, only 15 days after Gail died on July 21.

The book, “Letters Home: An American Airman’s World War II Memoirs – 1943-1945,” that was put together by Don and Gail’s sons, Paul and Jim, was made available to the Lexington Public Library, the Dawson County Historical Museum and several copies were delivered to the Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles, which are free after a donation of $5.