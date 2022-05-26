Dawson County Sheriff’s Office new state wide radio system goes live

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office new state wide radio system went live on Wednesday, May 25 and will be a benefit to both deputies and residents, Sheriff Ken Moody said.

Moody said their former analog radio system was installed in 1995 and had been upgraded over the years, but dead spots remained in some of the rural areas of Dawson County.

In these areas, such as around Sumner, Farnam or low lying areas surrounded by hills, a deputy could not contact anyone on the radio, which could be a threat to public safety and their own.

Moody said the old system had reached the end of its service life.

The new radio system will also allow them to easily contact surrounding counties and agencies, while still being able to provide dispatch services for Lexington, Cozad and Gosper County, Moody said.

The new systems also allows for portable-to-portable radio coverage, which is becoming a more critical way for deputies to communicate.

The new state system can allow for a neighboring county, such as Buffalo, who are also on the state system, to take over dispatch duties if for some reason Dawson County’s system went down.

The lifespan of the new system will be around 15 years, with mission critical systems being updated as need demands in the coming years.