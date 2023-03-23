NORTH PLATTE — A CODE Task Force operation led to the arrest of several people on drug charges Wednesday morning in Nebraska and Kansas.

The CODE Task Force, which includes officers from several law enforcement agencies in west-central and southwest Nebraska, obtained arrest warrants for several individuals in connection with narcotics investigations in Dawson County. Those arrested Wednesday were:

Brianna Pena, 35, was arrested in Lexington for distribution of methamphetamine and conspiracy to commit unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

Shelby Irish, 31, was arrested in Oberlin, Kan. for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and conspiracy to commit unlawful distribution of methamphetamine.

Christopher Twohig, 44, was arrested in Cozad for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and habitual criminal. During the arrest, Twohig was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and a firearm, which led to additional charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana – less than one ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of a firearm during a drug violation.

Luis Valdez, 26, was arrested in Broken Bow for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Eric Valtierra, 29, who is currently incarcerated with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Luis Lazo-Escobar, 31, who is currently incarcerated with the NDCS has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The CODE Task Force was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol, Lexington Police Department, Dawson County Sheriff’s Department, Decatur County (Kansas) Sheriff’s Office, and FBI.